MONTICELLO — Twin Lake’s varsity boys soccer team is taking the pitch this week for their season opener as they approach the year with a roster equipped with experience, athleticism and scoring.
In his second season as head coach of the Indians, Eric Santiago-Rodriguez believes that his team is stacked from top to bottom with talent that has the potential to make noise in and outside of a loaded Hoosier Conference.
“I think we have a pretty set lineup this season,” Santiago-Rodriguez said. “I think we’re all pretty even when it comes to strikers, midfielders and defenders but I think if anything, we need to fill more of the defensive side this season.”
Finishing the ’23 season with a record of 8-8-1, the Indians return their top scorers in Jayden Schneider, Jackson Fry and Mario Benitez.
With the three of them approaching their senior campaign, Santiago-Rodriguez has eyes on keeping up with the same offensive pace from last year with some minor tweaks thrown in.
“I think it’s something that always came to us instinctively. In the past, we practiced a lot on sending through balls or sending balls to the corner and this year we want to focus on being able to pass and receive. A lot of simple one, twos and bringing the ball up from the goal line … I want to be able to hold that possession the whole time,” he said.
The aforementioned top three goal scorers combined for 34 of the team’s 48 scores last year.
Esteban Ocampo returns for his senior season as the Indian’s keeper while looking to build off of last year when he tallied 106 saves for Twin Lakes.
The Indians opened up their 2024 season on Tuesday in a convincing manner when they hosted Benton Central in a 7-0 victory that found them tallying four goals in the second half.
“We’re all 100% sure on our mindset that we have a great squad this year,” Santiago said. “We’ve got some strong players like Mario Benitez, Carlos Cruz, it’s their senior year and they’re taking on big roles. … People like that are giving us motivation and keeping our heads up throughout the season.”
“It gives me excitement because they’re willing to learn new things, give it their all and willing to do this as one.”
The Indians play host to North White on August 22 before taking on No. 11 in Class A Carroll on Monday, August 28.
As the wheels begin to turn on the regular season, Santiago-Rodriguez and the Indians aren’t shying away from the biggest of goals.
“We want to be able to win sectionals this year. That’s a goal that we’ve set this year and we believe we have a great chance,” Santiago said.
While adding that the drive of this season’s team has proven to be one of many areas that has set them apart from others.
“Everyone’s passionate this season. Everyone is coming to play soccer because they want to be able to do something with this team. In the last years, everyone saw it as just another season but this year everyone is giving it their all, 100% and that’s what is going to take us far.”