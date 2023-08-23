ROSSVILLE — In just their second game of the season, Twin Lake’s varsity boys soccer team traveled to Rossville for a nonconference showdown and cakewalked by the opposition with a final of 8-1.
The win marked their second in a row after they shut out Benton Central two days prior with a score of 7-0.
The back to back victories came at just the right moment for head coach Eric Santiago-Rodriguez and the Indians as they opened the season with a 7-2 loss against No. 7 in Class 2A West Lafayette.
“Our first game was definitely an eye opener on how things could go. It humbled us and made us understand that just having a good team doesn’t mean it’s going to be given to us,” Santiago-Rodriguez said. “After that, getting two wins back to back and getting to score like we have, it’s been a good bounce back. I think it’s definitely motivation for the team and myself to see that we have potential and we can go far if we use it wisely.”
Against Rossville, the Indians started clicking early and often as Ronniel Amaya scored in the 39th minute of the first half before Jackson Fry and Ricardo Amaya scored within minutes of each other later on in the game.
Twin Lakes took 19 shots on goal in their victory against the Hornets as Keiven Mayorga-Rodriguez and Mario Benitez also registered scores in the win.
Benitez led the team with two assists followed by one each from Ricardo Amaya and Jayden Schneider.
Nearly two weeks into the regular season, Santiago-Rodriguez can see the strides of improvement made in his team already.
“Covering space, passes and formations. I think those three things are a main topic moving on because at first, it took a while to understand how each position takes a different role and we had some new players playing new positions and we had to start from there but it’s definitely growing into something positive,” he said.
Offense has proven to be one of the team’s focal points after piling on seven goals in their home opener against BC as Ronniel Amaya and Jayden Schneider scored multiple goals in the Hoosier Conference victory.
After opening the season to a top 10 caliber team, the tough schedule continues for the Indians as they host No. 11 in Class A Carroll on Monday but looking ahead Santiago-Rodriguez and his coaching staff will look to continue to implement key pieces within their offensive scheme.
“With our wings, we have some quick players and being able to attack those wings effectively and quick, being able to make good decisions and get that shot off is definitely something we’ll be continuing to look at this year,’ he said.