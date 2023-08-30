MONTICELLO — Twin Lake’s varsity boys soccer team hosted North White last week in a county rivalry matchup that ended in a 0-0 stalemate.
North White head coach Gil Alvarez reflected on his team’s ability to keep their foot on the gas throughout the night.
“We didn’t stop fighting,” Alvarez said. “We kept pushing forward. They had us in the first half and they were pressuring us pretty well but we hung in there and we kept fighting.”
While adding that being able to keep pace with a top tier team like Twin Lakes provides the Vikings with confidence moving forward throughout the rest of the season.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence. Twin Lakes is a tough team and we play other tough teams too but this is an exciting game for these guys.”
The result came after North White went into the matchup winning the last three straight against the Indians including a 5-4 victory last season in which current senior Kobie Sparks scored four goals.
While Sparks operated as the catalyst last season on the offensive side of the ball, he came in just as big in this season’s matchup when he notched 14 saves as the Viking’s keeper.
From the vantage point of Indians head coach Eric Santiago-Rodriguez, Twin Lakes was clicking on every area except for putting the goal in the back of the net.
“It was definitely a great game but, unfortunately, the shots weren’t there. That’s what we needed but I felt like the passing, movement and pressure were there. We had everything else from the start to the end but we just needed to finish it off,” he said.
Twin Lakes bounced back from their tie against North White on Monday with a 3-1 victory over No. 9 in Class A Carroll. A game in which the Indians rebounded from a one score deficit going into halftime for a two goal second half and the victory.
Offensively, Twin Lakes controlled the tone and pace of the game against the Vikings throughout, something that Santiago-Rodriguez believed was due to changes that were made during the game.
“The passing and the overlapping and movement on the wide ends. We were looking a lot into the middle at first and then we started moving to the outsides and I think that’s what helped us capitalize,” Santiago-Rodriguez said.
Meanwhile, coming into their county matchup, Alvarez and the Vikings knew that Twin Lakes had plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball that needed to be kept in check.
“We knew before the game that we had to keep an eye on a few of their guys and coming into this game we knew how they ran the field. They ran it pretty well and kept attacking but I just kept telling my defensive line to hang tough, in there and play your hearts out. That’s what they did,” Alvarez said.
North White won their subsequent game against Rensselaer on Saturday with a score of 9-1.
The Indians will take part in the Hoosier Conference Tournament starting next week while North White will host North Miami on September 2 at 11:30 a.m.