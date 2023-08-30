MONTICELLO — Bragging rights stay in Monticello for Twin Lake’s varsity girls soccer team after the Indians defeated North White last week with a 5-0 shutout over their county rival.
The win against the Vikings got the Indians their first game in the win column this season as they later went on to drop both games in the Frankfort Invite over the weekend but for head coach Josy Reader, the offensive execution was key in nabbing their first W.
“I think our through balls were really good, our passing looked really well as did our communication,” Reader said. “I would say our aggressiveness and our footwork was key. The way we are able to move the ball around the defense and finish with a goal.”
A score early on by Karen Aragon put Twin Lakes on the board before a goal by Lilly Baker in the 23rd minute of the first half gave the Indians a two goal advantage going into the halftime break.
Despite the loss, assistant coach Yessica Gomez credited the Viking’s effort while touching on their offensive attack.
“They all did really well,” Gomez said. “It’s been a step up from last year and we’ve seen a lot of growth in the girls. There were some mistakes but we’ll work on it and they were up here, trying to get goals and we haven’t seen that in a while. They’re going to come back stronger.”
Twin Lake’s Yolanda Mares started off her hat trick in the second half with a goal just minutes into the half before sinking the second 12 minutes later on a penalty kick.
Mares completed her feat with a score with less than 12 minutes remaining in the game.
As Twin Lakes continues with their season, Reader touched on how their defensive game plan came together for the shutout.
“Defensively, I think stepping to every ball that came near our defensive line. As long as the girls did that and played out wide, up down the line, it’s what got us up the field every time,” Reader said.
While noting that efforts in practice have begun to pay off.
“We’ve been doing a lot of keep away which has really helped with their aggressiveness and when they step to the ball. Their spacing and ability to find gaps to play through, I think those are areas that we’ve improved the most recently.”
On the opposing bench, Gomez spoke on adjustments the team has made on the offensive side of the ball which could mean good things to come for the Vikings and the scoring category.
“Pulling girls out, letting them see the big picture. Inside, they’re just seeing what they have in front of them. Pulling them out and helping them see what they have in front of them and see what we were explaining,” she said.