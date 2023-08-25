MONTICELLO — Twin Lake’s varsity girls soccer team is underway with their season and with each game, find different levels of improvement.
Currently sitting at 1-2-1, the Indians head coach Josy Reader feels that a strong offseason and preseason of work will pay dividends by the end of the year.
“They haven’t always been the strongest team but I think this year, the work that they’ve put in has been really helpful,” Reader said. “I think that what they’re doing, all of the other teams are really going to see a difference. … They’ve been working so hard and it’s great to see.”
Equipped with four seniors in Marisol Benitez, Karen Aragon, Lesly Salazar and Yami Chavez, the Indians are ripe with talent, athleticism and youth as the rest of their roster is mapped out with five freshmen, five sophomores and two juniors.
The Indians started their season with a loss to Benton Central before tying with Rossville.
Reader, who is in her second season as head coach, sees the leadership and teamwork from her squad as one of the areas that have stood out most to her in terms of growth from year one to two.
“I see it all from a leadership standpoint. … When we were trying to pick captains, we had so many to choose from. They all speak up, they all help each other and it’s never a negative thing and it’s always positive.”
But, reflecting on her first season as head of the program, she sees how the focus and implementation of building from the ground up and setting a precedent on fundamentals has begun to pay off.
“We started with their skill set. We came in and worked on the knowledge of the game, foot skills and implemented things like that. We tried to do the smaller things like dribbling, and practicing the small things because that’s what that matters. … Since working with them last year, it’s been nice to build off of that and then see them develop from then,” Reader said.
Twin Lakes grabbed their first win of the season on Tuesday with a 5-0 shutout over county rival North White and will look to ride that momentum into Saturday’s Hot Dog Invite at Frankfort High School where they will face Lapel in the first round.
While Twin Lakes looks to impose its will in a multitude of areas on the pitch, the upward trajectory of Reader’s team is what stands out most.
“It’s our whole team. We’re growing as a team, we continue to get stronger and we’re just continuing to grow as a whole,” she said.
Adding that as the Indians continue to work their way through the regular season, the importance of improving their skill set is what matters most.
“Our skills, these girls coming in don’t have that skill set. They don’t play in clubs, indoor leagues. They come in either playing rec or not playing at all so teaching them those little things is really helpful. … If they can pass, move the ball, defend well then that’s a win for me.”