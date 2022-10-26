Frontier Junior Emma Segal commits to Indiana University to further her academic and volleyball career. She said, "I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University. A B1G thank you to all my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who made this possible. Go Hoosiers!"
