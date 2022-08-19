Indiana DNR logo

Starting Aug. 22, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts via on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.   The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.   Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period closes. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.  Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 23:

• Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) Waterfowl Hunts: Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kingsbury, Kankakee, and LaSalle. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate. 

