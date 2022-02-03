MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central’s wrestling team won its fifth straight sectional title much like it did the previous four.

The Bombers had two champions, four other wrestlers competed in the finals where they finished runner-up in their weight classes, five others won consolation matches and two wrestlers gained entry in the regional level by placing fourth.

In other words, it was a team effort. RCHS captured another sectional title with 243.5 points, easily beating runner-up Winamac (194.5). North Newton was third with 158 points, followed by West Central and North White.

Tri-County was seventh, Frontier finished 10th and South Newton placed 11th.

In all, the Bombers will take 13 of their 14 wrestlers to the Logansport Regional on Feb. 5. They had a meet-best six finalists, with North Newton putting four wrestlers in the finals.

Rensselaer’s Mason Stanley, a junior, and senior Lakin Webb turned in back-to-back championships at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively. Stanley (37-5) beat freshman Hayden Fritz of West Central (30-4) by a 5-3 decision, while Webb (38-5) won his third sectional title by dominating Tri-County freshman Kevin Martinez (19-5) in the 138 final.

Reaching the finals for the Bombers were junior Kolton Ploughe (31-15) at 113 where he fell to North Newton senior and No. 1 seed Mikkel Cunningham (32-1) by pin, junior Caleb Oliver (10-3) at 120 pounds where he fell to unbeaten sophomore Liam Siburcrist of North White (38-0) by decision and freshman Avery Stanley (32-14) at 126 pounds, falling to unbeaten Drake Fritz of West Central (34-0) by pin.

Consolation match winners included Beck Doughty (16-16) at 106, Larz Hughes (37-7) at 145, Diego Hernandez-Reyes (12-6) at 152, Andrew Ball (27-14) at 170, Trenton Simmons (33-11) at 182 and Jordan Cree (38-5) at 220. Ryan Crews (31-16) was fourth at 160 pounds and Azariah Warran (3-3) was fourth at 285. Hunter Crabtree (14-21) was fifth to fall just short of qualifying.

North Newton’s finalists included champions Adrian Origel (41-3) at 106, Cunningham at 113 and Ardyn Calinksi (39-3) at 220. Senior Matthew Barry (38-4) fell short in his quest to defend the heavweight title, losing by pin to unbeaten Quintin Clark (15-0) of Logansport.

White County wrestlers enjoyed a solid day, with North White’s Siburcrist and sophomore Eli Quasebarth (34-4) at 160 pounds picking up wins. Sophomore Selvin Portillo (36-3) also won a title for the Vikings, beating Winamac’s Dakota Smith, 4-0, for the 195-pound title.

It’s the second straight sectional win for Siburcrist, who outlasted Oliver for the 106-pound title a year ago. Quasebarth picked up his first title after reaching the 152-pound final in 2021.

“I’m proud of the way our guys battled out on the mat,” North White coach Denny Siburcrist said. “We had one of the smallest teams but had the second-most champs, I believe. We are a young team consisting of only freshmen and sophomores. We have high expectations from them moving forward. Liam is a two-time sectional champ now, and Eli and Selvin were finalists last year, so they know what to expect.

“Regionals will be tough, but we’ll be ready.”

Frontier’s Denny Wendling (31-2) was the 145-pound champ by outlasting North Newton’s Dylan Barron, who came into the tournament with a 40-1 mark. It is the first sectional title for Wendling, who reached the 145-pound final last year.

TC’s Martinez reached the finals in his first year at 138 and should be a finals fixture in future tournaments.