Now that rabbit season is here and I can spend time in the woods with my dogs in tow, I am certainly amped up about putting a few bunnies in the freezer in order to have some fried rabbit dinners this winter. I love hunting with beagles. Oh, how I long to hear their mournful howls and bays as they are in hot pursuit of a cottontail. But it is at this time of year that I sometimes reflect on dog’s past. Ones that, while no longer here, still occupy space in my head. Either for the natural hunting ability they possessed, or if not, perhaps for their unique personality. Clarence fell into the latter category.
Often times while hunting, my companions would favor Clarence over my other dogs at the time. Not for his hunting ability - he was marginal at that- , but for his whimsical, fun-loving personality. Right in the midst of a hunt, he would inadvertently take time out to frolic. Take for instance, the time he ran up a mound of dirt, just so he could roll back down. At times it frustrated me, but I also just had to laugh at some of the crazy things he came up with. Oh, Clarence was a hunting dog alright, with a long, drawn out bawl when hot on the trail in pursuit of his quarry, but he was so much more than that.
While we shared many memories in the field in pursuit of bunnies, my fondest memories of Clarence are of a much more jovial nature.
The first instance that comes to mind was during our first annual joint Fourth of July party with our next-door neighbors. As the crowd was getting settled in and waiting for the food to finish cooking on the grill, my neighbor approached me and requested that I let Clarence out of his kennel so that the kids could play with him. I politely informed him that this was not a good idea as Clarence was short on social etiquette.
My neighbor again requested that Clarence be freed from his enclosure, saying, “What can he possibly hurt? The kids really want to play with him.” Again I informed my neighbor, that although I wish I could let him run, it was not a good idea at the time. I was afraid that he would be a nuisance. My neighbor tried to reassure me that everything would be fine. He obviously did not know Clarence very well.
Upon his third request, my neighbor wasn’t quite so friendly anymore, stating that I was not acting cordial by letting his children play with my dog, while at the same time lifting the latch from the kennel and releasing the hound.
Like he always did upon being released from his enclosure, Clarence began making hot-laps around the yard and garage (he did this for a few moments until he settles down a bit.) But what happened next seemed as if it were in slow motion. Before finishing his hot laps, Clarence straightened his course and made a mad dash (speed as compared only to Clarence), legs churning up the turf - ears pinned back behind his head - right for the neighbor’s picnic table. He had something in his sights and he was on a mission.
Just as the first grilled chicken breast was plucked from the grill and placed onto the awaiting plate of my neighbor’s grandmother, Clarence leapt up onto the bench beside her, then onto the table, and snatched the breast from right underneath the downward moving fork of said grandmother. He then proudly pranced over to show me his prize before eating it. Thankfully they all got a kick out of the incident. After all, my neighbor let him loose.
Later that summer, while my neighbors were away on vacation, I let Clarence out of his kennel to run for awhile while I fed the rest of the pack. As I finished the chores and was wondering where he made off to, he came trotting up with a fully cooked grilled chicken breast in his mouth. Not knowing where he made such a find, I walked over to the neighbors to investigate the assumed scene of the crime. They had been gone for a few days, so I peered into their sun porch to look for any shredded trash bags, etc from where he could have gotten the breast, but after examination, nothing was amiss. Upon their return home, the neighbors could find nothing disturbed by Clarence.
Finally, later that winter, I again let Clarence loose one day while I was doing the feeding. I finished the feeding quickly and went into the house to speak to my wife for a moment before kenneling Clarence up. While inside, I heard a thumping against the front door. As I peered out the door to investigate, there was Clarence, tail wagging excitedly against the door, with a cold Budweiser clenched between his teeth! What more could a man want? Like my wife and I discussed, even if we fell on hard times, we would not go hungry so long as Clarence was around to bring us food and drink.
It has been a number of years since Clarence was around, yet I know I’ll never forget him. I know that there are many die-hard hunters and beaglers that would never tolerate such behavior from their hounds and would have readily sold him and replaced him with a better hunter. But to us, Clarence was a hunting dog alright, but he was also a heckuva lot more.