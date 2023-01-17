Clarence always remembered

Clarence the Beagle will always be remembered for his antics.

Now that rabbit season is here and I can spend time in the woods with my dogs in tow, I am certainly amped up about putting a few bunnies in the freezer in order to have some fried rabbit dinners this winter. I love hunting with beagles. Oh, how I long to hear their mournful howls and bays as they are in hot pursuit of a cottontail. But it is at this time of year that I sometimes reflect on dog’s past. Ones that, while no longer here, still occupy space in my head. Either for the natural hunting ability they possessed, or if not, perhaps for their unique personality. Clarence fell into the latter category.

Often times while hunting, my companions would favor Clarence over my other dogs at the time. Not for his hunting ability - he was marginal at that- , but for his whimsical, fun-loving personality. Right in the midst of a hunt, he would inadvertently take time out to frolic. Take for instance, the time he ran up a mound of dirt, just so he could roll back down. At times it frustrated me, but I also just had to laugh at some of the crazy things he came up with. Oh, Clarence was a hunting dog alright, with a long, drawn out bawl when hot on the trail in pursuit of his quarry, but he was so much more than that.

Tags

Trending Food Videos