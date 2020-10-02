LOGANSPORT — A second consecutive sectional championship will have to wait.
A brief drizzle postponed Twin Lakes’ boys tennis team from facing Delphi during the Logansport Sectional semifinal, and the threat of another rainstorm, and stoppage because of it, upended the entire sectional schedule Thursday afternoon.
Twin Lakes and Delphi, as well as Carroll and Lewis Cass, saw their semifinal matches moved to Friday afternoon. The championship round, which was to be Friday, is now slated for Saturday morning.
The result of the Indians-Oracles semifinal was not available as of press time.
All five matches began before the brief shower, and all five were at least one full game in on the first set. Ryan Nickerson led at No. 1 singles and Luke Deno led at No. 2 singles, according to scorecards, while the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein also held an advantage. No. 3 singles player Reece Arthur trailed, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Hayden Hubbard and Jamison Ousley.
Twin Lakes (7-4) didn’t face Delphi (14-1) during the regular season. Head coach Jennifer Ousley said the brief on-court exposure allowed for a small scouting report to emerge.
“One good thing is we got to see them, for a short time, so the boys will be ready to play (Friday). And we’ll replay and be ready,” Ousley said. “We really can’t underestimate Delphi, for sure. They’re a good team. You can see it, as they came out ready to play tonight.
“It’s whoever wants to win, plays the hardest and gets it done.”