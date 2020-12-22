WEST LAFAYETTE — Senior linebacker Derrick Barnes and sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis were named second-team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches to highlight the postseason honors for the Purdue defense.
Barnes garnered third-team honors and Karlaftis honorable mention recognition from the media.
Barnes led the Boilermakers with 54 total tackles, including 40 solo stops, was second on the team in tackles for loss with 5.5, and recorded an interception and a PBU on the year. His average of 9.0 tackles per game ranks him eighth in the Big Ten. Barnes was also named Purdue’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Despite playing in merely half of Purdue’s games in 2020, Karlfatis led Purdue with 2.0 sacks and four total tackles on the year. The second-year Boilermaker has 9.5 sacks in his career, 1.5 away from breaking into the top 20 at Purdue, and 19.0 career tackles for loss.
Cam Allen, Lorenzo Neal and Jaylan Alexander were named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the conference coaches, while Allen, Neal and Brennan Thieneman garnered honorable mention recognition from the conference’s media members.
Fifth-year senior J.D. Dellinger earned special teams honorable mention honors.