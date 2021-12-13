WEST LAFAYETTE — Shooting a blistering 63.3%, the Purdue women's basketball team ran away to a 101-68 win over Denver on Dec. 12 at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers scored 100 points for the first time since 2013. Now at 7-4 on the year, Purdue matched its win total from the 2020-21 season.
The Boilermakers put seven players in double figures and hit 13 3-pointers, two shy of the single-game program record. Cassidy Hardin set career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers. Abbey Ellis and Jeanae Terry both finished with 14, while Rickie Woltman tallied 12 points in her first start at Mackey Arena.
Madison Layden rounded out the entire starting lineup in double-digit scoring with 10 points. Off the bench, Broome Moore and Jayla Smith added 11 each, as Purdue's bench outscored the Denver (5-6) bench 26-13.
Purdue's 63.3% field goal percentage was the ninth-best in program history. The Boilermakers shot 70% in the first half and 56.7% in the second half. Led by Hardin, Jeanae Terry and Abbey Ellis all with five assists, Purdue dished out 23 helpers on 38 made field goals.
For the second straight game, Purdue set a blistering pace offensively, shooting 70% and knocking down nine triples in the opening 20 minutes. Purdue scored 28 points in the first quarter, the most this season and tied for 10th most in an opening frame in program history.
The Boilermakers limited the first-half giveaways to seven but only allowed four points, while the defense poured in 10 points on six Denver turnovers. Purdue dished out an assist on 14 of their 21 made field goals in the first 20 minutes.
Hardin drained five of her 3-pointers in the first half and Ellis tallied 12, as Purdue built up an 18-point lead at the break.
Following back-to-back triples from Hardin to start the third, Denver matched with six straight points to cut the gap to 18. That was the final time the lead was under 20. Purdue rolled off a 12-2 run in the middle of the third to extend the lead to 28. The Boilermakers added a 14-4 run in the fourth to take the lead to its largest point of 35.
The Boilermakers finished with 29 points on 16 Pioneer turnovers, while Purdue surrendered just eight points on 12 turnovers. Eight different players dished out an assist to bring the Boilermakers within one of their season high.
Hardin went 7-for-11, all 3-point attempts, on her career day. Her seven 3-pointers are tied for fourth in program history. She set a career high in points (25), assists (5), steals (3), field goals (7), 3-pointers (7) and free throws (4). Per herhoopstats.com, Hardin is the 11th player in the NCAA over the last 12 seasons to record seven 3-pointers, five rebounds and five assists without committing a turnover. She was one of two to accomplish the line in under 30 minutes on the floor.
Purdue's 13 3-pointers marked its fourth game with double-figure triples. The single-game record was set in 2011-12 at Minnesota and matched in 2013-14 against Central Michigan. In addition to Hardin's seven, Ellis and Layden added a pair, while Moore and Smith each connected from the outside. Prior to this season, Purdue had made 12 3-pointers in a game just eight times. Under head coach Katie Gearlds, the Boilermakers have hit the mark three times.
The Boilermakers will be off this week for finals before a 2 p.m. tilt Dec. 19 against Miami (Ohio) at Mackey Arena.