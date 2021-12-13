BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Trevion Williams had a season-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and a career-best nine assists to help No. 1 Purdue North Carolina State 82-72 in overtime Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
Jaden Ivey added 22 points for the Boilermakers (9-1), who had to rally from 13 down midway through the second half to win this one. And Purdue never led in regulation, taking its first lead on Sasha Stefanovic's 3-pointer 15 seconds into the extra period.
"You're not pleased with the position that you're in," Purdue coach Matt Painter said, "but you're pleased about being able to dig yourself out of a hole."
Stefanovic also hit a driving layup with 21.5 seconds left to force the overtime, ultimately helping Purdue bounce back from a last-second loss at Rutgers in the program's first-ever week atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
Freshman Terquavion Smith scored a season-high 21 points for the Wolfpack (7-3), who had a prime chance to earn the program's first win against a top-ranked opponent in nearly nine years.
Dereon Seabron added 18 points, including a driving basket over Williams that pushed N.C. State to a 66-64 lead with 31.7 seconds left in regulation — only to see Stefanovic answer with the OT-forcing basket.
The Wolfpack shot just 3 for 10 in overtime as Purdue pushed ahead. That included Ivey blocking a driving shot by Seabron in OT.
The frustration built for the Wolfpack until coach Kevin Keatts picked up a technical foul with 43.2 seconds left and the Boilermakers on their way to a win.
"It was a heck of a battle all the way to the end," Keatts said. "And the message to our guys was, 'Hey, you're playing the No. 1 team in the country and you're fighting all the way to the end.' We had our chances, but we can play with anyone in the country."
Purdue is now 3-0 this season against the ACC, the most victories in a season in school history against the ACC. Purdue has never posted an unbeaten regular-season record against the ACC (min. 3 games).
With the win, Painter tied Branch McCracken and Bo Ryan for sixth place on the Big Ten's career wins list (all games) with 364. Ward "Piggy" Lambert is fifth with 371 victories.
Williams also became the first player in college basketball since at least 2009-10 to have at least 22 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 blocks and 2 steals in the same game. Just one player has had at least 3 blocks with the above numbers. Williams had 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in the second half and overtime.
Williams surpassed 1,100 career points and is now 1-of-12 players in school history to have 1,100 career points and 700 career rebounds.