WEST LAFAYETTE — Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double, leading Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60 on Wednesday night (Dec. 16).
Williams had nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his second game coming off the bench. Eric Hunter Jr. added a season-best 15 points as Matt Painter beat a ranked team for the 50th time in 16 seasons as Boilermakers coach.
Purdue (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) has won two straight and four of its last five.
Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1) with 14 points and Duane Washington Jr. had 13.
Behind Williams and Hunter, the Boilermakers were just good enough in the second half when they methodically extended the lead to 59-45 courtesy of Hunter's 3-pointer with 8:36 to play. Ohio State closed to 65-59 when Washington made a 3 with 2:50 left.
The Buckeyes couldn't get any closer.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: Three of its first five wins were by margins of 10 or fewer points and at Purdue, the Buckeyes' luck finally ran out. They shot 38% from the field and 25% from 3-point range while getting outrebounded 36-30 — never a winning formula.
Purdue: Bringing Williams off the bench has jump-started the all-conference forward. He had an impressive follow-up to his 30-point, 11-rebound game against Indiana State. If Williams continues playing this way, it could bode well for a young team still trying to find its footing.