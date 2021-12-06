WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue men's basketball team made history Monday when it received its first No. 1 ranking in Associated Press poll history.
The Boilermakers were also ranked No. 1 in the initial NCAA NET rankings released Monday morning.
It marks the first time that Purdue has ever been ranked first in either of the rankings. Purdue is in the AP Top 25 poll for the 380th week, which had been the second-most appearances all-time in the AP Top 25 poll without being ranked No. 1, behind Maryland's 423 weeks.
In the AP poll, Purdue was a unanimous selection, garnering all 61 first-place votes and 1,525 points to easily outdistance No. 2-ranked Baylor's 1,421 points. Duke, UCLA, Gonzaga and Villanova round out the top six.
Meanwhile, in the NET rankings, Purdue is 3-0 in Quad-1 victories owning decisions over No. 5 Villanova, No. 9 Iowa and No. 26 North Carolina. Purdue's three Quad-1 victories are tied with Xavier (3-1) for the most in the country.
Purdue's 8-0 start is the best since an 11-0 start during the 2015-16 season and the Boilermakers rank second in the country in offensive efficiency, second in 3-point percentage, third in both field goal percentage and rebound margin, fifth in scoring offense and sixth in scoring margin and assists per game.
Purdue will travel to Rutgers for a Thursday night battle, then head to Brooklyn for the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational against North Carolina State on Sunday at the Barclays Center.