WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue, in conjunction with Penn State and the Big Ten Conference, have announced that the 2022 season opener between the Boilermakers and Nittany Lions will take place Thursday, Sept. 1, at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Kickoff time and television designation will be determined at a later date.
The conference contest moves up two days from its originally scheduled date of Saturday, Sept. 3. Purdue and Penn State have never met in a season opener and are set to battle on the gridiron for the first time since 2019.
Purdue opens the season with a conference opponent for the third time in six seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers began the 2018 season against Northwestern before hosting Iowa to kick off the 2020 campaign, a season that was shortened to a conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 9-4 season, their most wins in a season since 2003. Purdue tied for second in the Big Ten West, which included a pair of Top 5 victories over Iowa and Michigan State that handed both teams their first loss of their respective 2021 campaigns. The memorable season was capped off with a 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.