WEST LAFAYETTE — Quarterback Peyton Ramsey tossed three touchdown passes and Northwestern's defense held off a late Purdue rally for a 27-20 Big Ten win Saturday in West Lafayette.
Ramsey, who threw three TD passes and ran for two more last November in IU’s 44-41 double-overtime victory in the Old Oaken Bucket game, transferred to Northwestern during the off-season. On Saturday, he connected on 23 of 36 passes for 212 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once.
Senior wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman dismantled the Purdue secondary, finishing the game with eight catches for 86 yards and three touchdowns, all career-highs.
“Awesome, just absolutely awesome,” head coach Pat Fitzgerald said of his star wideout. “You want to talk about a guy who has just been relentless in his work ethic. I’m so proud of him but I’m not surprised. He’s put the work in, and his play tonight speaks for itself.”
Saturday’s win vaults Northwestern to 4-0 for the first time since 1996 when Fitzgerald was a linebacker for the Wildcats.
While Ramsey was picking apart the Boilermakers’ defense, Purdue’s offense failed to generate anything from its ground game. In fact, the Wildcats limited the Boilers to minus-five rushing yards in the first half and two total yards for the game. That forced Purdue into a one-dimensional offensive scheme and relying on quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s arm for a majority of the night.
O’Connell completed 28 of 51 passes for 263 yards and two scores.
“We relied on the passing game too much,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “We’ve got to get more balance. This is a game we have to learn from. We have to get better from this – all of us, including myself. I have to do a better job of being more creative.”
While running back Zander Horvath managed 21 yards on 10 carries, he had a career-high nine catches for 100 yards – almost all on screen passes.
Purdue’s lone offensive bright spot happened in the second quarter when redshirt freshman tight end Garrett Miller grabbed a short pass over the middle – the first of his career -- and turned it into a 40-yard touchdown pass.
On fourth-and-1, O’Connell faked a handoff and found Miller sneaking uncovered across the middle. Northwestern didn’t catch up to Miller until he was crossing the goal line.
“Garrett’s done a good job. He’s worked extremely hard, puts in the effort,” Brohm said. “He did a great job on the play-action and he’s going to continue to improve. I’m proud of his effort and how far he’s come.”
Miller’s romp to the end zone tied the game at 10-10 with 7:27 left in the first half.
Northwestern opened the game with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by an 8-yard scoring pass from Ramsey to Chiaokhiao-Bowman. After both teams traded field goals and Miller’s scoring catch, Chiaokhiao-Bowman caught scoring passes of 18 and five yards, respectively, to push the Wildcats’ lead to 24-10 midway through the third quarter.
Both teams once against traded field goals before Purdue’s Milton Wright grabbed a 14-yard scoring pass from O’Connell to close the gap to 27-20 with 4:59 left in the game.
The Boilers’ next two possessions went nowhere, resulting in a punt and a turnover on downs, allowing the Wildcats to run out the clock and preserve the win.
Purdue, now 2-1, travels to Minnesota on Nov. 21 for a 7:30 p.m. CT kickoff against the Golden Gophers.
“We have to get ready for Minnesota, a place where we haven’t done very well,” Brohm said. “That’s our focus.”
Northwestern will host Wisconsin (2-0), which is coming off a 49-11 drubbing of Michigan in Ann Arbor, on Nov. 21 for 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.