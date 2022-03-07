WEST LAFAYETTE – For the seventh time in seven tournaments, the Purdue men's basketball team has earned a double-bye and the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.
The third-seeded Boilermakers will play March 11 at approximately 9 p.m. ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against either sixth-seeded Ohio State, 11th-seeded Penn State or 14th-seeded Minnesota.
Purdue will head to Indianapolis with a 25-6 overall record and a 14-6 Big Ten record. The Boilermakers have now won at least 25 games for the ninth time in the last 15 years. Purdue has received a double-bye in all seven tournaments that have been played. Only Wisconsin (4) and Michigan State (4) are other teams that have earned at least four double-byes in the seven years of the current format.
Purdue has finished in the top three of the Big Ten standings in 11 of the last 15 seasons, including in seven of the last eight years.
Jaden Ivey leads four players in double figures by averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is just the third Purdue player in school history to average 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal per game (Troy Lewis – 1987; E'Twaun Moore – 2011).
Zach Edey follows at 14.7 points per game and a team-best 7.6 rebounds per outing, while Trevion Williams (11.6) and Sasha Stefanovic (11.4) also average in double-figures.
For the first time in the Matt Painter era, Purdue led the Big Ten in field goal percentage (league games only), was first in rebound margin, and was second in 3-point percentage and assists. Individually, Edey led the league in field goal percentage.
Purdue is looking for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009.