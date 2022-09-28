Prep Volleyball
Bombers snap 3-match skid
in Monon
MONON — Rensselaer Central survived a five-game thriller with host North White to snap a three-match skid on Monday, Sept. 26.
The Lady Bombers (8-10) struggled to put away the Vikings (3-15) in the first four games despite taking a 2-1 lead. They would eventually hang on for a 20-25, 25-10, 25-12, 17-25 and 15-12 victory.
Cavaliers shut out host Bombers, 3-0
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central suffered a 3-0 loss to an improved Tri-County squad at home on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Cavaliers (13-8) won by 25-11, 25-19 and 25-11 scores.
Stanley led the Bombers with five kills on 32 of 34 attacking and Kamri Rowland added three kills on 17 of 20 attacks. Olivia Barber and Taylor Van Meter had two blocks each and Nell Haberlin had 21 digs.
Pettet added 11 digs and Emily Louck had eight and Barber was 65 of 73 setting with 12 assists.
For the Cavaliers, Sara Zarse had a match-high 20 kills on 49 of 51 attacks and Hannah Arvin added seven kills, going 14 of 15 in attacking. Emma Voors was 16 of 17 serving with an ace and Grace Luck and Ariana Dominguez were each 10 of 10 serving.
Arvin added three solo blocks and eight digs, Voors had a team-high 14 digs and Hannah Anderson was 70 of 71 setting with 30 assists. Zarse and Taulman had eight digs each.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers win 12th, beat No. 5 Carroll
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central scored twice in the second half, then turned the game over to its defense in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Class 2A, No. 5 ranked Carroll on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Bombers (12-2) controlled possession throughout the first half, but failed to convert a shot in a scoreless first half for both teams.
Senior Dalton Henry final broke the tie, taking a through-pass from senior teammate Cohen Craig and blasting a shot into the right corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, senior Adam Martinez sent a corner kick to Henry, who redirected the ball to the back post where senior Wrigley Porter punched it in for a 2-0 lead.
The Cougars (12-2) cut the lead in half when a long shot caught RCHS goalkeeper Andrew Cain off guard and made its way into the net. The Cougars continued to press hard against RC’s defense in the game’s final 10 minutes, but the Bombers turned them away. Cain finished with seven saves.
Middle School scores
8th-graders Vikings lose to Lady Bombers
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school volleyball team withstood North White’s challenge in a 2-0 victory on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Lady Bombers (5-3) won by 25-20 and 25-12 scores.
Alivia Cain had two kills and finished 11 of 15 passing. Emily Lucas was 14 of 16 passing and Rylie Moore finished 9 of 9 passing.
Willow Souza, Hailey Hughes and Ava Joseph had two kills each and Cain and Joseph had two blocks apiece.
In serving, Cain was 9 of 13 with four aces, Lucas finished 9 of 10 with two aces and Mylee Sinn was 7 of 7 with three aces. Moore had two aces and Joseph added one.
Cain also had seven assists and Moore finished with five. Lucas had four assists.
Roosevelt third at WCJC championships
Rensselaer Central’s girls’ middle school cross country team placed second in the annual WCJC championship meet which features Hoosier Conference teams. The girls’ and boys’ races were held on Saturday, Sept. 24.
West Lafayette won the team title with 23 points, followed by the Bombers (55), Benton Central (64), Roosevelt (Twin Lakes) and Central Catholic.
The middle school boys’ team also finished second, putting three runners in the top 10. RCMS had 61 points to finish behind champion West Lafayette (20).
Benton Central and Twin Lakes (Roosevelt) were third and fourth and Central Catholic had an incomplete score.