Cavaliers pick up 2 MWC road wins
REMINGTON — Tri-County remained atop the Midwest Conference standings with its doubleheader sweep of visiting West Central Friday, April 21.
The Cavaliers (5-3, 5-1 in the MWC) rallied for a 6-3 victory in game one before dominating game two by a 12-0 final.
Ace Tyler Vandeveer got the start in game one, lasting 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 11, walked four and scattered three hits. All three runs scored against him were unearned.
Reliever Connor Ross got the win, allowing one hit over 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.
The Trojans (5-6, 3-3) led 3-1 after six innings before TC answered with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Vandeveer had a solo home run and scored two runs and Jeff Stoller added a double. Jake Nevitt, Ross and Garrett Schnieder added RBI singles.
Noah Pratt had a two-run single and Koby Bahler was 1 for 2 at the plate with a walk and a run scored.
West Central right-hander Josiah Rodriguez left with the 3-1 lead in the sixth, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Reliever Maddox Gutwein suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs on three hits with a walk.
Rodriguez and Jake Pilarski had doubles. Rodriguez’s two-bagger drove in two runs and Gutwein added an RBI single.
Garner Moon also had a hit for the Trojans.
Schnieder was the story in game two, allowing just one hit over six innings in TC’s 12-0 rout.
Schneider struck out 12, walked seven and allowed a single to Spencer Lehman.
The Cavaliers collected 14 hits against a trio of Trojan pitchers, with Tyler Burns hitting a solo home run to go with two singles.
Nevitt and Bahler had a pair of doubles each and Vandeveer and Schnieder also doubled. Nevitt had four RBIs and Pratt was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Stoller also drove in a run and Burns and Bahler had three hits each.
Ross added a single.
Christian Hughes got the start for the Trojans, allowing seven runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out five and walked four.
Zion Rodriguez (1 2/3 innings) and Malachi Wireman (1/3 inning) came on in relief.
Cavaliers hang on to beat rival Vikings
REMINGTON — Tri-County ace Tyler Vandeveer tossed a complete-game, four-hitter to lead his team to a 6-5 victory over rival North White in Midwest Conference action Tuesday night, April 25.
Vandeveer allowed three earned runs on four hits over seven innings. He threw 119 pitches, striking out eight and walking six.
The Cavaliers (6-4, 6-1 in the MWC) scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth after North White (4-6, 4-3) had taken a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Both teams had four hits, with Chantz McCutcheon collecting three for the Vikings, who will host TC on Thursday afternoon. McCutcheon had a double and Morgan Sloan had an RBI single.
Garrett Schnieder had a two-run double for the Cavaliers and Vandeveer, Tyler Burns and Jacob Stoller had a hit each. Stoller’s hit drove in a run.
Eli Quasebarth went the distance for North White, allowing four earned runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out two and walked five on a chilly day.
Cavs fall 11-1 to strong Rossville squad
ROSSVILLE — Host Rossville scored four runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to walk off an 11-1 win over Tri-County on Monday, April 24.
The Hornets (6-6) led 5-1 through three innings before scoring the game’s final six runs to win by the 10-run rule.
Jake Nevitt took the loss for TC, allowing three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks over four innings. Noah Pratt pitched the game’s final 2/3 innings, allowing four runs — none earned — on two hits with a strikeout and two walks.
Rossville used three pitchers who combined for six strikeouts.
Tyler Vandeveer had the lone RBI for the Cavs, plating a run on a groundout. Jacob Stoller had a double and Tyler Burns, Koby Bahler and Connor Ross had hits. Ross also scored a run.
For Rossville, Matthew Ford was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Levi Darnell had two hits and four RBIs. Zac Wainscott had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Prep Softball
Tri-County’s quick start sinks Bombers
REMINGTON — Host Tri-County scored six runs in the first two innings and coasted to a 9-1 victory at Remington Community Park on Tuesday, April 25.
Maddi Nevitt’s home run in the second inning highlighted a four-run outburst for the Cavaliers. Nevitt finished with three hits, including a homer and a double, and two RBIs.
Teammate Lauren Bledsoe added two hits with a triple and two RBIs and Grace Luck had a single with three runs scored.
Evalynn Ross, Emma Grimes, Ariana Dominguez and Kami Wilkerson all had hits for TCHS, which improves to 5-2.
Luck went the distance, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts. The Bombers scored their one run in the seventh to avoid the shutout.
Kali Northcutt got the start for the Bombers, allowing nine runs on five hits over six innings. She struck out three and added a single on offense.
Faith Van Houten and Kylie Spencer also had hits for the Bombers (2-9), who committed six errors.