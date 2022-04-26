KENTLAND — North White took their game in dramatic walk-off fashion April 21, thanks to a walk-off single to topple South Newton, 8-7, in Midwest Conference action.
North White also claimed the first game of the doubleheader, 14-5.
In the nightcap, the Vikings were down 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Hunter Pogue singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
North White earned the victory despite allowing South Newton to score four runs in the first inning. Korbin Cruz and Conner Latta each had RBIs in the big inning.
North White Vikings knotted the game up at 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth when Elijah Quasebarth singled on a 1-2 count to score two runs.
Darrien Pugh earned the victory on the mound for North White, allowing no hits and no runs over 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one. Caleb Orr threw 5 1/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Noah Applegate took the loss for the Rebels. He surrendered four runs on two hits over three innings, striking out two.
Pogue started the game on the mound for North White. He allowed four runs on no hits. His counterpart, Kayden Cruz, started for South Newton, going three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out nine.
The Vikings’ offense racked up five hits, led by Quasebarth (2-for-2, two RBIs, twi runs scored) and Pogue (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs scored)
In the first game of the twinbill, the Vikings overcame an early 3-2 deficit to roll to the win.
North White Vikings took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third, Quasebarth tripled on a 1-2 count to score two runs and Caleb Orr grounded out, scoring another run.
The Vikings tallied four runs in the fifth inning. Pogue, Bentley Buschman and Quasebarth each had RBIs in the frame.
Speaking of Buschman, he also earned the mound win for the Vikings, allowing four runs on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. Orr mopped up in relief, tossing 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.
Kellen Krug took the loss for South Newton. He lasted four innings, allowing three hits and seven runs while striking out seven.
At the plate, Quasebarth went 3-for-4, including a double and a triple, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Buschman was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI.
Korbin Cruz and Logan Lewis each had two hits for South Newton.