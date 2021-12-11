MONON — What’s more fun than scoring your 1,000th point in front of a hundreds of friends and family on your home floor?
For North White senior guard Hunter Pogue, it’s accomplishing the feat when your team wins. Pogue, a four-year starter for the Vikings, had a game-high 22 points in leading North White to a 57-44 victory over Rensselaer Central on Friday, Dec. 10.
It was the Vikings’ third straight win over RCHS and Pogue has had a big hand in the last two victories. Last year in Rensselaer, he beat the Bombers with a buzzer-beater. Then on Friday, he secured North White’s win by hitting his team’s only field goal in the fourth quarter while knocking down 9 of 10 free throws in the period.
“I was ready to get it over with,” Pogue said of his personal milestone post-game. “It’s real exciting for me. Everyone came up to me, even before the start of the season started, and asked, ‘How many points away? How many points away?’ I was ready to get there and just focus on winning games.”
Pogue came into the game needing six points to become the sixth Vikings player to score 1,000th point of his career. His jumper in the lane midway through the first quarter against a pair of Bomber defenders put him among North White elite.
“We thought for sure he’d get it on the road,” North White coach Matt Sipkema said. The Vikings’ last two games were at Victory Christian in Valparaiso and at Rossville. “I think he’s been pushing it a little too much, trying to force it. It was nice to see him get it tonight. I actually teased him at halftime because he was 3 for 3 to start the game and got his quick six, then he was 0 for 3 with three air balls his next three. Maybe we should go back to 998. But he’s just a special kid. He’s a better person than he is a ball player. I’ve been fortunate to coach him for four years.”
North White’s small parking lot was packed as fans streamed into the gym to see Pogue get to 1,000 points.
“It was tremendous to do it in front of all my friends and family,” Pogue said. “It was a great crowd who came out to watch me do it tonight. I’m thankful for all the people I’ve had in my life that have helped me get to where I am. I couldn’t have done it without them for sure.”
The Vikings (3-1) attacked Rensselaer’s young guards from the opening tip, forcing seven first-quarter turnovers and 19 for the game. The Bombers were limited to 9 of 28 shooting in the second half.
“We told Bentley and Hunter, when we went to Rensselaer four years ago, they turned the ball over like crazy,” Sipkema said. “I said, you know what, (Corbin) Mathew is a freshman and (Jack) Chapman is a JV player coming off the bench without a lot of experience, we have to remember what it’s like when you’re that young. That was the message all week. It was frustrating, though. It was 20-8 in our favor and we were 1 for 8 from the line or 1 for 10. If we just hit some free throws, we’re up 20 and the pressure’s on them.”
The Bombers came into the game hobbling with injuries, playing without leading scorer Colby Chapman (knee) and two other starters: Tommy Boyles (knee) and Cass Pulver (illness).
Bombers coach Chad Pulver started one senior, two sophomores and two juniors, with senior Brody Chamness the only player to start every game for RCHS, which has lost four in a row to fall to 1-4.
But the Bombers, who trailed by as much as 41-27 at one point, closed within seven points in the fourth quarter behind an 9-2 run that included six points from junior Nole Marchand.
But North White was able to widen its lead by hitting 14 of 18 free throws in the game’s final six minutes to punctuate the win.
Tate Drone, a 6-foot-4 senior who normally starts, came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points for the Bombers. He added 11 rebounds and three steals. Marchand had 10 points, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Bentley Buschman had 11 points for the Vikings. He added five steals and Nate Miller had 10 points with seven rebounds.
Pogue has a chance to compete for the school’s all-time scoring record, currently held by former teammate Cale Robertson. But the 5-8 senior said he and his teammates are currently chasing wins as they prepare for sectional.
“I’m not focused on that right now. If I get it, I get it. I just want us to keep getting better every day. I think we can go a long ways,” he said.