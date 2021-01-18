Pinnacle achieved: Twin Lakes' McNulty, Frontier's Reagan make history at girls state meet

Hugs happened, because hugs happen between athletes and coaches.
David McFadden embraced Ella McNulty after the Twin Lakes 113-pound senior lost her fifth-place match at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state meet in Arcadia.
Roughly 10 minutes later, Frontier head coach Scott Sproles did the same for freshman Alexa Reagan when the 120-pound freshman fell in her fifth-place match.
Both went 1-2.
The IHSGW meet turned five Friday and White County sent two of the 109 wrestlers who qualified. McNulty and Reagan make up half of the county’s female participants along with Frontier’s Campbell Pekny and Tri-County’s Rory Stearns.
Pekny noted both North and South Newton have female wrestlers, as do Logansport and three Lafayette-area schools.
“That’s fun to see,” McFadden said. “Ella’s wrestled Campbell, and Ella and Rory talked a little, worked out a little at the (North) regional meet.”
McNulty and Reagan acknowledge their place in their schools’ histories but also treat it as any athlete would — they are just part of the team.
Their participation hasn’t gone unnoticed. McFadden waxes poetic of starting an entire girls program down the line. Pekny and Reagan were approached by friends and teammates in other sports.
“There have been girls here who have said since we started doing it that they might want to do it,” Reagan said.
**************************************************************
Reagan’s older brother Colin reached the East Chicago Semi-State meet three consecutive years. The combination of his success and former head coach Tony Metzger pushing Pekny led the pair to walk into the wrestling room this season.
“Basketball was my winter sport, but Campbell talked to me about wrestling and we both just thought we should try it out,” Reagan said. “Seeing my brother do it was kind of the push, gave me a little part of it in my heart to go out and wrestle.”
Added Pekny, “Tony has always tried to get me to come out. He was like, ‘Well you could get Alexa to wrestle with you and you could be drilling partners.’”
Their approach to cross-country — “You just have to try to do your best every time out and just hope for the best even if you know the outcome may not be very good,” Pekny said — worked in tandem with wrestling.
They had automatic training partners in each other, but ventured outside their comfort zone wrestling boys. Before Saturday’s Midwest Conference meet Reagan was 1-3 against male competitors, with one pin.
“At first I was like I don’t want to wrestle boys, I know I’m going to get my butt beat,” Reagan said. “But once I started actually trying, actually learning, I started to really like it.
“I think I go harder against the boys. It’s that, ‘Wow, I just beat a boy’ feeling you can get. And if it’s a good boy maybe you don’t have any points but you’re still wrestling hard, that’s really good. Just as good as scoring.”
Both chuckled at the comparison of running a cross-country meet in a field of males, but each agreed. The goal against boys is to get through at least one period.
“We just try to last as long as we can as we’re learning the sport. Just keep fighting, keep on getting better every time out,” Pekny added. “We just want to keep getting better when we wrestle and not go downhill.”
After being there as a spectator and Reagan’s training partner, Pekny has sights on qualfying next year. Reagan is keyed on a top-5 placement.
“It was kind of a goal, but it wasn’t a big thing I needed to do,” Reagan said. “I still can’t believe I made it to state. It feels like a surprise.”
********************************************************
McNulty’s qualification was a desire.
She’s wrestled all four seasons and went to the North regional meet as a sophomore and junior. Three wins last year boosted her regional record to 3-5 even as she placed sixth in 2019 and 2020.
She went 3-1 in 2021, placed third and reached state. McNulty ends her career with a 6-6 regional record.
“(Former coach) Chris McWhorter took her to the regional her sophomore year,” McFadden said. “When I came back last year into the head coaching position, we talked more about it. ‘Hey, did you go? What did you think? Would you like to go back?’
“Ella of course said ‘Yes,’ so we trained up like we would for any other meet and we took her down there. We walked out of (the regional) together and I told her how proud of her I was and I promised (her senior year), ‘You’re going to state. Whatever it takes.’”
McNulty’s father wrestled in high school, and she started the sport in sixth grade.
“I kept coming back and it kept getting more fun once I started to learn more,” McNulty said. “I stuck with it after that.”
McNulty has more than 30 wins after Friday. McFadden joked she sets a new school record every time she steps on the mat. It includes the first pin and first win at a girls state meet.
“This was my main goal for the year,” she said. “I wanted to make it to state.”
Like Reagan, McNulty acknowledged the gender differences. McNulty finds wrestling girls “more fun” because of it, but will face whoever is across from her.
“There are absolutely two versions of Ella McNulty,” McFadden said. “The ‘I have to wrestle boys’ Ella goes out and wrestles with a little bit of hesitation and tentativeness. And there’s the Ella who wrestles another girl. She’s fiery and she’s tough and she goes.
“It is a completely Jekyll and Hyde Ella McNulty, and it’s fun to see Hyde come out.”
The subject draws McFadden’s ire. While he treats McNulty like any other wrestler at practices and in matches, he knows she and the others at Friday’s meet face a stigma and an uphill battle.
“When she wrestles a boy, it aggravates me as much as her,” he said. “Because they are just stronger and there is nothing you can do about that. And I’ve told her that. ‘Get somebody who will run moves and wrestle you, and you will do just fine.’”
That opportunity wanes a little as her senior season begins to close. Yet historical context is good to have alongside that.
“I’m definitely excited to be the first female at Twin Lakes to wrestle, to kind of start that thing,” McNulty said. “I hope it encourages more girls to keep coming out. I think if they can see others doing it, and that it’s fun, it might encourage more participation.”