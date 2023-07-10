By Cheri Shelhart
MONTICELLO — Although the sport of pickleball has been around since 1965, its popularity has taken off in the last 10 years and is now the fastest growing sport in the U.S. according to Brandon Mackie, co-founder of Pickleheads. Sculptures Sports & Fitness has four courts.
Pickleball is a cross between ping pong, tennis and bat mitten, and it’s easy to learn. “That’s why it’s caught on,” Mackie said.
Instead of a racket, players use a large paddle and the ball is plastic with holes in it, similar to a wiffle ball. The court is a third smaller than a tennis court and the net is lower by 2 inches.
All age groups can enjoy the game. Pickleball is also a growing game among seniors, and is popular in senior communities in Arizona and Florida.
The game is usually played with four players, but can be played with two. Points are counted during a serve and the first team to reach 11 and is two points ahead of the opponents wins. One game usually takes about 15 minutes to play. There is one serve per person per round.
Mackie’s website, https://www.pickleheads.com was developed to bring pickleball players together. The site lists pickleball courts in your area, find play schedules and post pick up games as well as talk to other pickleball enthusiasts. They also recommend equipment for the game.
Mackie suggests finding open play courts and get paired with other beginners.
Pickleball even has professional players. There are tournaments just like any other sport. Mackie said the game is about strategy. “A good short game and a good strategy are most important,” he said.
Mackie said he and Max Ade, of Atlanta, worked on the website together after they were frustrated in finding pickleball courts easily. Now they list over 13,000 courts across the U.S. and Canada.
There are “pickleheads” that play at Sculptures Sports & Fitness on its four courts. They play at 8:30 a.m. weekday mornings and also at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They also have Sunday games. To play at the facility, there is a $5 walk-in fee and they also have a courts-only rate for those who want to play more often and save money. To learn more about their program and fees, call 574-583-5060 or stop it at 304 S. Sixth St. Visit the pickleheads website to learn more about the game and the rules for play.