There is just something about turkey hunting in the South. Okay, for me, there is just something about turkey hunting in general – but it also just seems right in the South.
I mean, as a rule, turkey hunting existed in the southern regions before it did in the Midwest, for example. Plus, the rolling, heavily wooded terrain, broken up by fingers of green fields is just how I envision typical turkey country.
This time of year, as I head back south for some turkey hunting, brings back memories of my very first turkey hunt in the South when my son, Nicholas, and I got to experience a good ol’ southern turkey hunt first-hand. It was everything I thought it would be and it lived up to my self-imposed hype.
As is usually the case for me, I managed to incorporate an outdoor adventure into a family trip. With a trip to Tennessee planned for spring break – and their turkey season coincidentally being open – I quickly began making plans for some morning turkey hunting with my son.
My wife made it clear early on that this was not going to be a hunting trip, but rather a trip for the entire family. Luckily for me, though, I have a wife who understands our dedication to the outdoors. Plus, she is not an early riser like I am, so we struck a deal that Nicholas and I would only hunt until about 9-10 a.m., then be back to enjoy the rest of each day with her and her mother. Fair enough.
Places to hunt weren’t a problem as plenty of public land lied literally right out the back doorstep of our cabin. We also had access to some privately owned land through a friend – both of which held good numbers of birds.
On the first morning’s hunt, we heard multiple gobblers sounding off from their roosts. Being unfamiliar with the land, we cut the distance down as much as possible to the closest bird and set up. Luckily for us, he was not in the company of hens and it quickly became apparent that he was making his way in our direction.
For the next hour or so the gobbler kept working down the mountain in our direction. He never failed to answer my best attempts at simulating seductive yelps and purrs as I called every so often to keep him interested.
Then, after a period where he became silent, I still knew he was close. I asked Nicholas if he could hear the gobbler do what is called spitting and drumming (a low, dull humming sound) at the bottom of the draw to our left. Nicholas’ eyes were nearly bugged out as this was the first time he had ever heard it.
The tom eventually worked his way right into our laps – literally! The problem was that the bird was to my left and Nicholas was to my right. He came within five yards of us and I thought we were surely going to get busted.
But, Nicholas did a great job of sitting motionless at the base of the tree. The tom eventually worked his way around a knob while advancing towards our decoys. The strutting gobbler had no idea he was slowly moving right into Nicholas’ shooting lane.
When the gobbler stepped behind a tree it gave Nicholas the chance to move his gun the last couple inches he needed and when the bird stepped out, his head was right in my son’s scope.
As the love-struck gobbler faced us, still in full strut, Nicholas said, “Dad, I have a perfect shot right now.” I gave him the go-ahead and within seconds he had his first Tennessee gobbler — and first bird of the season — on the ground!
The next several moments were filled with unspeakable feelings of joy and accomplishment for both if us – so much so that it’s almost embarrassing as we acted like giddy goofballs in our excitement. But in reality, there really isn’t a thing embarrassing about it.
If we didn’t get all cranked up the way we do when we encounter success, then I would worry about how much we really appreciated and understood the accomplishment. A quick prayer of thanks and a ton of photos later and we were headed back to the truck.
The weight of a longbeard draped over your shoulder as you clasp his ankles in your hand never gets old. Nicholas is finding that out!
Remarkably, a couple days later on our last hunt of the trip, we almost did it again. We called two gobblers into range and had them there for a while. We just couldn’t get it done, however, as they just wouldn’t step out from behind a knob for a shot.
Instead, they stayed in the same spot for 40 minutes gobbling as they waited for the supposed hen to come to them. They eventually lost interest and moved off. We even called them again only to have the same outcome.
Hey, that happens, as frustrating as it is. Oh well, by that point my trip was already complete. We had an awesome time as a family and Nicholas had a great bird already.
Knock on wood, but I have yet to find myself on a family vacation without being able to enjoy some form of fishing or hunting – regardless of where we traveled – and I hope I never do!