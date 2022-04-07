If you are one of those rugged outdoorsmen who just can’t stay inside when it’s cold out and are looking for a chance to go fishing for a species that is active in this weather, then consider hitting the action that is heating up below the spillways.
Our area spillways offer excellent year-round open water fishing opportunities for the hardy sportsman, and right now is the perfect time to try them out for walleyes, as well as a multitude of other species.
Both Norway and Oakdale dams provide opportunities at a variety of species, including catfish, crappie, largemouth and smallmouth bass, white bass and the aggressive hybrid “wipers” – a cross between a white and a striped bass. The latter get big and fight like nothing else.
River walleyes move up into the tailwater sections of the rivers to spawn in late winter after the first of the year, so now is a good time to catch these fish in these areas, but like I said, plenty of other cold-water active fish can be found here as well.
Feeding is simpler near spillways because many of the baitfish that come through the turbines of the dams are stunned momentarily, thus becoming easy pickins’ for hungry walleyes.
There are several ways to catch these fish. Leadhead jigs and twister tails work well all year long, as do small crappie sized tube jibs in 1/16 ounce. These can be fished solo or tipped with either a crappie or bass minnow. Many anglers choose to drift these offerings down stream, jigging them often.
If you want to avoid some of the many snags, however, try drifting them with a bobber. Another proven tactic is to simply drift a minnow on a hook, eliminating the jig altogether. You have to be quick on the hook set, mind you, because these fish don’t give much time to react.
Diving and sinking crankbaits can also produce plenty of fish for you as well this time of year. Mix it up a little bit and see what is working for you on that particular day.
When fishing spillways there are a few things to keep in mind that will help you hook more fish. For starters, try to locate cover such as rocks, logs or areas of slack water, called eddies. Weeds are another good source of cover that will hold fish. Walleyes and other game fish will often lay in wait in the weeds for an easy meal to swim by.
Fish can be finicky. It is not uncommon to be right in a school of inactive fish and not get a bite. Certain times of the day will work better than others. The action in one spot may be dead and heat up a couple hours later or vice versa.
There are three different ways to fish these spillways — by boat (each site has a boat launch available), from the bank, or by wade fishing. If you plan to wade, be sure to have a good pair of neoprene waders. You won’t last long in this frigid water without them.