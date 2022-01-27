Hearing protection. These are two words that cannot be said enough if you hunt or shoot guns. And while hearing protection seems quite simple and routine for those who do use it, it often is not for legions of shooters.
Believe it or not, roughly half of those who regularly shoot firearms fail to use any type of hearing protection, and for that reason, scores of them suffer from hearing loss as a result.
If you don’t currently use hearing protection; start. If you do, there are several forms of it out there from which to choose. While each will protect your hearing, the uses, functionality and comfort had from each can be far reaching.
Passive hearing protection
Passive hearing protection is hearing protection that limits the amount of sound that can travel into the ear by either sitting inside the ear (foam or plastic ear plugs) or by covering the ear (ear muffs). They do a decent job for the person who shoots occasionally as they do block out a good portion of the harmful sounds that would otherwise cause damage.
They are also the most inexpensive type of hearing protection, thus making them popular for, not only shooting, but also for yardwork, woodworking, etc. Their inexpensiveness also means they are made out of cheaper materials and offer no levels of noise reduction. They simply block out a certain amount of noise and that is it, and while they do the job if you rarely shoot or need hearing protection, passive devices are not recommended for long-term use or for use when shooting large caliber rifles as they will not provide adequate protection overt time or at higher decibel levels.
In the passive hearing protection class, there are a few different types. The muffs and plugs were briefly mentioned, and those are basically the two different types of passive hearing protection, yet within those types, there are variations.
Ear plugs are generally made of foam and come in two types; one type is expandable, so you roll them between your fingers and insert them into the ear canal, where they then expand and form to fit your canal.
The other type is simply inserted into the ear canal and wedges in it to block out noise.
And in the plugs, there are those that are loose or on a cord that hangs around your neck. There are also neckband ones which offer a more streamlined, more hassle-free alternative.
Then there are the ear muffs. These fit over the ear, not inside it, and form a seal around the entire ear which keeps a certain amount of noise out.
Electronic ear muffs and ear buds
For when you get more serious about shooting – and your hearing protection – the time comes to step up to hearing protection that will block out ALL of the harmful noise levels that put your hearing at risk.
Just as in the passive types of hearing protection, electronic ear muffs and ear buds either fit in or over the ears (there are no foam ear plugs in this category,) but that is where the similarities end. The level of control and protection are vastly different between the two.
Electronic ear buds and ear muffs are designed so that the level of decibels reaching your ears never exceeds an acceptable level – regardless of how loud the noise is that you are subjecting yourself to. Unlike passive hearing protection which only eliminates some sound from entering the ears, electronic hearing protection increases in protection as the sound increases. The higher the decibels, the more protection you get.
Another huge factor to electronic ear buds and ear muffs
What’s just as cool with electronic ear buds and ear muffs is that you can hear! That’s right, yes, you get the ultimate in hearing protection, yet you can hear everything that is going on around you. This is achieved through the use of microphones located within the ear buds or muffs. Pretty tricky stuff, huh?
In fact, you can increase or decrease the intensity of or level of the sounds around you, based on your preference or need. For instance, if you’re on the range and need to be able to hear others who are talking or giving instructions around you, you will be able to hear them as if you were wearing no protection at all. More importantly, you will be able to hear when someone says to stop or wait. Something passive hearing protection will not allow you to do.
Likewise, when hunting, you can hear even the slightest footstep of twig snap, while wearing your hearing protection. In fact, you can even amplify the volume so that you can hear sounds that you would not hear without your hearing protection on. Then, once you squeeze the trigger, all dangerous noise is blocked. The electronic devices automatically respond to the changes in dangerous noise levels.
The Walker’s Game ear was the original of such devices on the market and is still an industry leader. It is lightweight, small and not in the way and is best suited for hunters.
The bottom line on hearing protection
If you only shoot a gun a time or two each year, passive hearing protection may work just fine. If, however, you are a bit more serious than that, or if you hunt as well, you should really consider upgrading to electronic hearing protection. The protection alone is worth it, but the added benefit of being able to hear everything that is going on around you at the same time is such a huge deal.
The main thing is to protect your hearing, so it is much better to wear passive protection such as plugs or ear muffs than nothing at all. Then, as you can afford it or the need arises, step up to a higher level of protection. You’ll be glad you did in the years to come.