Now that the deer seasons are over, I usually try to focus my attention to hunting rabbits and ice fishing.
But another major outdoor pursuit on my list is coyote hunting. The recent sighting of one of these predators a mere 50 yards behind my barn reminded me that it is once again time to hunt these cagey critters.
There are several ways to hunt coyotes. One method employed by some is with the use of dogs to track the animals. Pushing wood lots and ditches to awaiting hunters is another. Calling (with or without the use of decoys) and baiting are the other popular types of hunting methods often employed and are ideal for hunters going it solo.
Baiting coyotes is legal in Indiana, and if hunting on your own property, coyotes can be hunted year-round.
Coyotes are prolific breeders and ideal predators, and live much closer to humans than many realize. When calling these crafty predators, the more areas you have to hunt, the better. This is because it is best to set up and call in a spot for about 15 to 20 minutes, then move to another spot, and so on. If they are in the area and are hungry, they should show up by then.
Rabbit in distress calls, fawn bleats, and coyote howls will all work. Don’t get discouraged if none come running in on every set-up. More often than not, they won’t. Remember, they are cunning, but every so often you will call some ‘yotes in.
Be sure to be completely covered in camouflage that matches your surroundings. Being still is also important. If they notice any movement or anything sticking out when they approach, the deal is off.
When baiting coyotes, almost anything will work. Keep in mind, though, that they will drag whatever you are using for bait off if they are able. If using an animal carcass, consider staking it down so the coyotes can’t drag it off, although they may still tear a chunk of it off and take off with it.
Place table scraps, or even small handfuls of dog food if you don’t have many scraps, at your bait site. I call these confidence baits. Coyotes will quickly learn that that spot often has morsels of food for them and will likely have them returning often.
Lastly, consider making coyote-sicles. These are nothing more than large blocks of frozen bait sometimes mixed with water. A good method for making coyote-sicles is to begin placing any scraps you have into a five-gallon bucket. Once you have two or three inches of scraps in the bucket, add a few inches of water. Then add another layer of scraps, then another layer of water.
Keep doing this until the bucket is full. When you are ready to place it in the field, simply pour enough warm water around the edges of the mixture to loosen it from the bucket. Then dump it out and place a stick in the bottom of the bucket, then sit the coyote-sicle back into the bucket.
Five-gallon buckets are slightly tapered and placing the stick in the bottom of the bucket below your coyote-sicle will keep it from refreezing in the bucket while you transport it to your bait site.
Once at the bait site, simply turn the bucket over and dump the coyote-sicle onto the ground. The coyotes won’t be able to drag it off and as long as the temperatures are below freezing, it should last for a week or two.
Baiting coyotes is becoming more popular each year, and is quickly becoming one of my favorite ways of hunting them. I will always love calling in a coyote to the gun, and I still get a kick out of running them with dogs or pushing wood lots for them. But baiting is something I can do right behind my house and I don’t have to move from spot to spot as with calling.
Also, coyotes are less wary when approaching bait than when being called in, not. You will be surprised just how close a coyote will come to your house, barn, etc. when baited.
Always remember safety when hunting coyotes. Especially if using a rifle, always know what lies beyond your target and make certain not to take shots in the direction of any houses, roads, etc.
Regardless of how you choose to hunt them, coyotes are fun to pursue and provide quite a challenge for any hunter.