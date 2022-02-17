If you find yourself itching to get outdoors amidst a severe case of cabin fever, there can sometimes be no better feeling than knowing the big buck that eluded you last fall is still alive and kicking for you to go after this coming season.
Beginning about now, and lasting for a few weeks or so, the majority of Indiana’s bucks are dropping their antlers in order to start growing a fresh set. Shed antler hunting has boomed in popularity over the last decade, and the reasons are several.
In addition to being a great way to get outside and enjoy nature, it also provides a bit of exercise.
Another reason for shed hunting is that it is also a great way to begin your scouting for this fall. Trails and bedding areas are easy to locate, as are scrapes and rub lines.
But perhaps the best reason to hunt shed antlers is that if you are lucky enough to find some sheds, they let you know that the particular bucks that dropped them have made it through the hunting seasons and winter months.
Bucks can begin dropping their antlers as early as January and as late as the end of March. The majority of bucks will do so in the period from mid-February to mid-March. During extremely harsh winters, bucks tend to shed their racks a bit early than during mild ones.
This is because during tough winters, deer spend more energy trying to survive and forage for food. Their bodies burn up more of their reserves, and as a result this can sometimes lead to them losing their antlers a little earlier.
Once a buck’s antlers hit the ground, squirrels and other rodents will begin eating them for the calcium content. Just how long they will begin to be devoured once they are on the ground varies. I assume they generally get eaten pretty fast for the most part; however, on occasion you will stumble across an antler that may have been there for several weeks, or even months.
Occasionally you will even find an antler that is a year old. It all just depends. Even then, rodents don’t always eat the entire antler. It is not uncommon to find some that have been partially eaten.
Shed hunting isn’t necessarily a piece of cake. Antlers, for the most part, can be rather difficult to spot. Granted those from huge bucks are easier to see than the average antler, but you’d be surprised how well bone off a deer’s head can blend into the forest floor or stick in the mud!
On my first shed hunt years ago, I rediscovered how enjoyable it can be just walking through the woods. We had a blast as we snaked our way around thickets and through the timber and field edges looking for sheds. I also had the opportunity to learn, taking note of trails, scrapes and rubs.
All I do know is that although it is hard to find the time to get out and do much of it, especially given the window of time that is usually short, shed hunting has been yet another great way for my son, friends and I to get outside and enjoy each other’s company while being involved in the outdoors.
I am reminded of that each time I look upon the coffee table and see the very first shed that my son found. Each time I see it, I grin and remember that day. And I also remember all the other days and am reminded that they don’t come easy or often, but when they do it’s pretty darn cool.