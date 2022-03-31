Turkey season is just not long enough. Well, not for me anyway.
If you love turkey hunting and find yourself wishing you could just do more of it, you can. In Indiana, our spring turkey season is only open for two-and-half weeks, and that is simply not enough for me.
Opening in late April and closing in mid-May with a bag limit of one bird just doesn’t do it for me anymore. I enjoy turkey hunting too much to only spend a couple of weeks out of the year doing it.
Luckily, I found a remedy for my turkey hunting addiction, and so can you — hunting in multiple states. It’s easier than you think and well within your reach, unlike a lot of big game hunts.
Case in point: I did some research when I initially began planning my first out-of-state turkey hunts. Missouri, for instance, has a spring season that pretty much overlaps ours outside of a few days in the beginning or on the end, and tags are pricey at $224 for one bird.
Illinois’ season is not much different and you must be drawn for a spring turkey permit, which cost $125 each. These are good bets for taking your child on a youth hunt, however. Dirt-cheap licenses and earlier youth seasons make them hard to beat.
Kentucky used to be the best bargain at $60 for the license and the opportunity to kill two gobblers, but again, not a whole lot of opportunity to extend your season, and their prices have increased to around the $200 mark. Their season does open a few days ahead of Indiana’s, but not a lot, so it’s a good go-to if you tag-out early here.
Tennessee’s spring turkey season begins April 2. Their licenses can be pricey at about $275, but that also gets you your deer tags for the fall if you hunt deer there.
What makes Michigan great is that their season does not go out until May 31, which is pretty unique in these parts. I can also be at the state line in less than two hours.
It also means that I can hunt spring gobblers for at least two weeks longer than I can in Indiana, whenever time permits. The price of tags jumped up there as well, so it is not the cheap hunt it used to be, but it’s close to home and can extend your season on the back end.
It’s just a little weird hunting turkeys when it’s almost June!
One final state worth mentioning, but a bit further of a drive, is Kansas. The reason I bring it up is because Kansas has both the Eastern and Rio-Grande species of wild turkeys. You’ll have to go a bit further than the eastern border of the state, but a chance to hunt Rio’s makes it very enticing.
The great thing about the states I mentioned is there is plenty of public ground available to hunt, with plenty of birds roaming around. I have hunted public ground in each of these states and have had great success while doing so.
So, if you love turkey hunting as much as I do and just cannot get enough of it, think about hunting other states to lengthen your season.
I mean, can you really eat too much wild turkey breast?