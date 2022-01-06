I killed a deer this fall. That’s right, I killed one. Notice I did not say “collect” or “get.”
I could have said harvested because that is also what I did since we will eat it, but I did not – and will not – hide nor try to disguise what I did — nor should I. There are enough people who are too far removed from where their food comes from as it is. I certainly don’t want to add to that separation.
As hunters, we kill animals. It is part of what we do, and there is nothing wrong with that at all. As long as laws, ethics and morals are all followed, then we should be proud when we kill something; not feel like we have to hide it or disguise under another term because we are afraid we might offend someone.
In fact, the one thing that we as humans all share is that we kill animals to survive. It’s a fact. The only reason that you and I are here now is because somewhere down the line our ancestors were darn good hunters.
Let’s be clear here, if you eat cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken nuggets and the like, you are doing the same thing as me; it is just being hidden behind the curtain of slaughterhouse walls and someone else’s hands.
Vegetarians and vegans aren’t immune either. Don’t think they are. Actor Kevin Costner stated it perfectly when his character John Dutton in the hit show “Yellowstone” was approached by an environmentalist protestor.
“You ever plow a field? To plant the quinoa or sorghum or whatever the heck it is you eat, you kill everything on the ground and under it. You kill every snake, every frog, every mouse, mole, vole, worm, quail, you kill them all. So, I guess the only real question is: how cute does an animal have to be before you care if it dies to feed you?”
So now let’s move on to how we should conduct ourselves in public, and this is where it can get a bit sticky.
Killing an animal is meant to be personal and sacred, yet shared and celebrated. This is why it can get confusing in today’s world.
Should you drape a deer over the spare tire on the back of your jeep? No. Should you do your best to hide that deer in the bed of your truck so the general public doesn’t see it? Maybe, maybe not.
But should you try to hide the fact that you are a hunter when out and about in town? Of course not. That doesn’t mean it’s tasteful to drape the Bowie knife around your waist in your bloody jeans or anything, but if carrying yourself in a dignified manner, by all means, be proud.
Case in point. This fall while out West, my son Nicholas killed a great bull elk with archery equipment. We were fortunate enough to get the elk out of the mountains whole without having to quarter it up and pack it out. We were able to use a backhoe to load it into the bed of the truck to take to the game processor.
You can’t hide a bull elk in the back of a truck, and heck, why would you want to!? That’s the drive of glory man!
So, on the way there, we got several honks and thumbs-up from people as they were impressed with my son’s trophy. We also got a few folks who honked and flipped us the bird, and I can only surmise that they were a few of the tens or hundreds of thousands of implants who made their way there from California.
I only say this because most locals out west understand and appreciate the part that hunting plays in the economy and they appreciate the role hunting and hunters serve.
What did we do when they flipped us off? We waved, smiled and gave them a big thumbs-up! It surely made them mad, but we weren’t about to stoop to their level, and we sure as heck were not going to let them make us feel ashamed or awkward of the dead elk in the bed of the truck. They should have been ashamed. But they didn’t know better. They simply can’t put two and two together when it comes to survival, nourishment and conservation. That is what I find alarming.
There is no reason whatsoever to hide the fact that you hunt. There is also no reason to shove it in someone’s face and force them to accept it. There is a balance to how, where and to what extent to show off your success and the like, and where the perfect median is, I’m not sure.
But I do know that trying to mask it, hide it or sweep it under the rug will only serve to make hunters look “guilty” of something, which we are not. Likewise, trying to shove it down someone’s throat can have the same affect.
In the end, it will be the non-hunters who will determine the outcome of hunting in the future; not hunters and not anti-hunters, so the image we portray is important, just as it is with the anti’s.
So, be proud if you are a hunter, celebrate it and don’t ever let anyone make you feel like you have to suppress or hide that fact — and don’t give in to today’s cancel-culture. Just be sure to always promote hunting in a positive light, and do so in a respectful, uplifting manner.
Just remember: Life begets death, death begets life. That will never change.