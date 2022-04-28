I recently returned from a turkey hunt in the mountains of Tennessee. I struck out. I deserved it.
Things just did not work out like I had envisioned when I planned the trip, thus turning more into a quasi-hunting/family trip with my wife than a full-blown turkey hunt.
It was something I was happy about, so I am not complaining. It just meant that instead of just booking down there for two or three days of hunting, we went for twice that long and I would just hunt the mornings, then I would spend the remainder of the days with my wife. Perfect plan.
But then there was the weather. Usually April in Tennessee is fabulous. Not this time. Waking up to temperatures in the 20s and having highs in the 30s, and snow storms didn’t exactly paint the spring turkey hunt in the south I had painted in my head.
Nevertheless, I still had birds around, and the weather certainly wasn’t the reason I didn’t kill a gobbler.
Then there were the hens. In the mood for love and not to share, either pulling every longbeard I had coming my way in another direction or intercepting the toms and leading them away just before they made their way into gun range. Those birds were as henned-up as I have ever seen.
Then there was life. It’s so true — if you aren’t that busy, just plan a vacation; your workload will immediately triple — at least! That is exactly what it did. Before we even pulled into our cabin, my phone was blowing up and emails were pouring in.
I am certainly not complaining. In my line of work, that is a great thing. It’s just stressful given our internet and cell service were spotty at best, and they were non-existent in the mountains where I hunted. Each morning when I was out hunting, I would call it quits way too early as I just could not help wondering if I were getting calls, texts or emails that I needed to respond to.
It would be too easy to blame the fact that my truck bed only hauled home gear and no turkey breast on any of the aforementioned circumstances, but I won’t. Had I sucked it up and played hurt, I just may have lugged a longbeard down the mountains; but I didn’t.
Rather than hunt until noon or so each day like I could have, I let my head get in the way and marched out of there by 9 a.m. each morning, feeling as though I needed to check my messages, see if Tracy wanted to do anything, being a little cold, yadda, yadda, yadda.
The bottom line was that I actually had at least a couple of more hours each morning to hunt and still had plenty of time to get everything done I needed to, and I didn’t. So, yes, everything I mentioned here made for an uncomfortable hunt, one in which my mind may have been preoccupied, and even a difficult hunt, but they are not the reason I struck out. I am.
That’s what I absolutely love about hunting. There are no participation trophies, no rewards given for a lack of effort put in, no likes or shares and no becoming an influencer without putting in the work.
Game animals aren’t going to just sacrifice themselves to you, you must earn it — and I didn’t this time.