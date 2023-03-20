Insta30.jpg
Monticello Herald Journal

MONON — In head coach Tim Brown’s first season as North White’s varsity softball head coach, the Vikings went 11-13 and finished third in the Midwest Conference before losing in a shutout to Caston in the first round of sectional play.

That first year as the Vikings leader came with four seniors, all of whom held their own throughout the season but Brown will now advance toward his second year as head coach and is anxious to see what his young core can do.

Trending Food Videos

Tags