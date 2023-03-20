MONON — In head coach Tim Brown’s first season as North White’s varsity softball head coach, the Vikings went 11-13 and finished third in the Midwest Conference before losing in a shutout to Caston in the first round of sectional play.
That first year as the Vikings leader came with four seniors, all of whom held their own throughout the season but Brown will now advance toward his second year as head coach and is anxious to see what his young core can do.
One area that has stood out to Brown early on is their ability in the batter’s box.
“I’m impressed with our hitting so far,” Brown said. “I’ve got one sophomore girl, Kaylyn Applegate which hit two or three home runs as a freshman and she’s going to be a special player. … The rest of my girls can make contact, we don’t have nearly the power we had last year but I’m fortunate this year.”
As a freshman, Applegate batted an average of over .300 but the Vikings return plenty of firepower aside from her as well with junior Machya Cearing continuing her junior campaign as North White’s leader in batting average from a season ago with .378.
Brayli Ricks is also one of the top three batters returning for the 2023 season.
From a pitching standpoint, North White will look to be led by Applegate as well as freshman Raelynn Anliker who Brown believes will provide the right amount of firepower needed to give opposing batters trouble.
“She’s (Kaylyn Applegate) real good all around. She pitches, real good defensive player and everything else so I’m really counting on her. We have a girl who moved in, Raelynn Anliker, about like Kayln, she can pitch, she can hit real well. … Those two there are really impressive so far,” he said.
Bella Gephart will see time on the mound as well while primarily operating as the Viking’s catcher along with Morgan Carter and Machya Cearing.
Applegate returns as the only pitcher from the 2022 season after throwing a 4.20 earned run average while striking out 56 batters in nearly 50 innings pitched.
As Brown looks toward the future, his team’s approach in the batter’s box is at the top of his list in terms of where he wants to see the most improvement.
“What I want to see from our hitters this year is more contact,” Brown said. “We had two no hitters thrown against us last year, one was in the sectional and that just left a bad taste in my mouth plus there were several other games where we had quite a few strikeouts.”
While adding that as they approach their home opener against Rensselaer Central on April 6, his team’s offense still stands as one of their most dangerous weapons.
“If we can just move the ball and make other teams field it, we’re gonna have a pretty good chance but just like I say, we can’t have games where we strike out,” he said.
The Vikings will follow up their game against the Bombers with a doubleheader against West Central on April 8.