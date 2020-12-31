A panel containing all four county coaches and former Herald Journal sports editor Gidal Kaiser voted for the All-White County teams during a roundtable discussion.
Coaches chose placement of each all-conference player on offense or defense based on the overall field. They also chose placements of other players on the list, as well.
After all the positions were filled, there was a discussion regarding defensive player of the year. The following is the 2020 All-White County offensive team.
Quarterback
First Team
* Lewis Dellinger, Sr., Twin Lakes (115 for 206, 1,509 yards, 20 TD, 11 INT, 55.8 percent; 188.6 yards per game, 14.4 completions per game)
Quotable: “Lewis had a great season leading the offense and was one of the top passers in the Hoosier Conference.”
Second Team
* Eli Quasebarth, Fr., North White (58 for 133, 934 yards, 9 TD, 9 INT, 43.60 percent, 103.8 yards per game, 6.4 completions per game; 105 carries, 495 yards, 9 TD, 1 2-point run, 1 2-point pass)
Running Backs
First Team
* Atkinson
* Jaylen Roush, Sr., Twin Lakes (91 carries, 411 yards, 6 TD, 51.4 yards per game, 4.5 yards per carry; 8 receptions, 81 yards; 1 2-point conversion)
Quotable: “Jaylen led Twin Lakes in rushing yards and rushing TDs.”
Second Team
* Logan Schneidt, Sr., Tri-County (84 carries, 373 yards, 2 TD, 62.2 yards per game, 4.4 yards per carry; 1 2-point conversion)
* Parker Smith, Jr., North White (108 carries, 446 yards, 3 TD, 55.8 yards per game, 4.1 yards per carry; 7 receptions, 59 yards)
Wide Receivers
First Team
* Brayden Buschman, Sr., North White (26 catches, 426 yards, 3 TD, 53.3 yards per game, 16.4 yards per catch; 18 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD, 1 2-point catch)
Quotable: “Having Brayden on the field helped the many underclassmen play with confidence and focus throughout the season. He was a big part of our offense and it will be tough to fill his shoes next year.”
* Cade Garrett, Sr., North White (17 catches, 215 yards, 3 TD, 23.9 yards per game, 12.6 yards per catch; 39 carries, 293 yards, 1 TD)
Quotable: “Cade was our ‘Swiss army knife’ when it came to North White’s offensive game plan. Teams we played always had to know where Cade was lining up as he is capable of breaking off a big play at any time.”
* Noah Johnston, Sr., Twin Lakes (35 catches, 484 yards, 7 TD, 53.8 yards per game, 13.8 yards per catch)
Quotable: “Noah led Twin Lakes in receptions and receiving TDs and was one of the top pass catchers in the Hoosier Conference.”
Second Team
* Gage Businger, Sr., Twin Lakes (34 catches, 520 yards, 7 TD, 65.0 yards per game, 15.3 yards per catch)
Kade DeBoard, Fr., North White (4 catches, 121 yards, 3 TD, 13.4 yards per game, 30.3 yards per catch)
* Bryce Bahler, Jr., Tri-County (6 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD, 18.3 yards per game, 21.3 yards per catch)
* Corbin Capes, Sr., Frontier (13 catches, 244 yards, 3 TD, 27.1 yards per game, 18.8 yards per catch)
Honorable Mention
* Wyatt Reedy, Soph., Frontier
Offensive Line
First Team
* Peyton Hirt, Sr., Twin Lakes
Quotable: “Peyton was an All-Hoosier Conference selection for the offensive line.”
* Derek Overmeyer, Sr., Twin Lakes
Quotable: “Derek protected Lewis Dellinger's blindside all season long as the Indians had one the top pass offenses in the area.”
* Blake Peterson, Sr., Tri-County
Quotable: “Blake was the leader of the Cavs. Blake was always communicating with the coaching staff about what he saw on the football field and what he thought would work.”
* Justin Schroeder, Soph., Frontier
Quotable: “The sky is the limit for Justin Schroeder. He is the type of football player and person that all coaches love to have and I think this young man is going to do great things for Frontier the next two seasons.”
* Jeffery Stevens, Jr., North White
Quotable: “Our lone returning starter, Jeffrey anchored our line playing both guard and tackle positions. His leadership on the offensive line helped with all of our youth and our lack of experience.”
Second Team
* Skyler Bertram, Jr., Frontier
* Reece Ewen, Sr., Tri-County
* Brandon Franscoviak, Jr., Twin Lakes
* Isaac Purcell, Jr., Twin Lakes
* Luke Sherrick, Soph., North White
Honorable Mention
* Jessup Hunt, Soph., Frontier
* Nolan Mears, Sr., Frontier
Special teams
First Team
Kicker
* Colin Seymour, Jr., Twin Lakes (30-32 XP, 3-4 FG; 46 KO, 2.364 yards, 51.4 yards per kick, 13 touchbacks)
Quotable: “Colin was one of the top kickoff guys in 3A and was tremendously consistent for us in our kickoff and placekicking game.”
Second Team
Kicker
* Selvin Portillo, Fr., North White (11-15 XP; 32 KO, 1,092 yards, 34.1 yards per kick, one touchback)