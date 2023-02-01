North White Wrestling competed in the Winamac Sectional. The team entered the tournament with seven wrestlers and put four in the finals and one in the consolation finals.
"I am very proud of the effort every kid on our team put forth. We knew we had an uphill climb to place very high, and these kids put one foot in front of the other and just battled forward; to place third is impressive for just a few guys. Our guys know they have to outwork everyone because all they have is each other...and there's not very many. They did a great job representing North White Vikings today," said Coach Denny Siburcrist.