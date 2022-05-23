As summer approaches, I am taken back to my time as a youth, and to my son’s time when he was a kid, to the simpler times of fishing. These types of outings are still very possible and should happen just as often.
As we eased the boat into that tiny cove on a crowded lake, the children made their first casts. The bobber did not even have time to settle on the water’s surface before it plummeted downward. Within seconds the first fish of the evening was on and my friend’s young son was grinning ear to ear. Some things simply never get old, and bluegill fishing in the summer is one of those things. Seeing the grins and hearing the giggles and shrieks of children as they wrestle these spunky little fish in never gets old either. It means they are happy and enjoying the outdoors.
Bluegills are often one of children’s first inductions into fishing and the memories made while fishing for them can be priceless. But as adults, we still never lose our affection with the feisty bluegill and sunfish that we so often spent our childhood years catching. The reasons vary: it takes us back to our younger days spent with family and friends, their tasty filets get our mouths watering, or plain and simple; they are just fun to catch. Pound for pound, bluegills put up as much or more of a battle than any fish out there.
Bluegills can generally be easy to catch also, especially right now as they move into shallower water to spawn. It does not cost much to get into the action either. An ultralight action rod and reel and a handful of tackle are all you need to get started.
Live bait such as wax worms, crickets, red worms or nightcrawlers all work well and all can be fished suspended a couple of feet under a bobber or simply dragged on the bottom. Small artificial lures like flies, jigs and spinners will also yield plenty of action.
Another great thing about bluegills is that they can be found almost anywhere. From small streams to large rivers and small ponds to large lakes and reservoirs they can pretty much be found in good numbers in all of these places. And as I mentioned, they are not usually too difficult to catch, making them the perfect fish to go after when taking children. Sometimes, catching fish is only half the fun. Throughout the evening, my friend’s children would shift their time from fishing to playing with the bee moth and crickets. At other times, they were content to simply place the few fish we did keep into the livewell. They enjoyed every aspect of the fishing experience.
To this day, every time I go bluegill fishing I am thrust back a few decades to the days when my father and mother would take me to the banks of the local reservoir, a nearby river or a neighbor’s pond where we would spend the day reeling in bluegills and anything else that would bite or hooks. I can also still taste those meatloaf sandwiches my Mom would pack. Those were the days, and I get a little bit of that feeling back when I take my own son or the children of friends out for an afternoon of bluegill fishing. The memories made with a simple little outing catching ‘gills can be those that last a lifetime. You do not have to always make elaborate plans to some far off destination chasing elusive bass or walleye to have an enjoyable day fishing. It is amazing how sometimes such a little fish can leave such a lasting impression.
And bluegills aren’t just for kids. Even now, as an adult and the bluegills are on their beds, Every time I set the hook on of those spunky, feisty little fish, the excitement is just as real and amazing as it was years ago when I was a child.