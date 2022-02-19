LOGANSPORT — Caitlin Conn had a clear shot at the net – and she took it.
But little did she know it would be the final points of her stellar career in a North White girls’ basketball uniform.
She dropped in the shot with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter, receiving a pass from teammate Hannah Cosgray, who managed to put enough zip on it to get it past a defender.
Conn’s easy layup gave the Vikings their first lead, 46-45, but was North White’s final points of the game as Lafayette Central Catholic closed it on a 7-0 run to win the Class 1A Semi-State game at Logansport High School’s Berry Bowl.
“I want to give my girls credit,” North White coach Bryan Heimlich said. “Down 14 in the first quarter and to fight … they never gave up. It was an unbelievable effort and we got it. We just couldn’t finish it.”
North White taking the lead late in the fourth quarter, had it been discussed after the eight minutes, would have seemed like a fairy tale reserved for dreamers.
The Vikings have been dreamers for quite a while in 2021-22 and exceeded expectations along the way. They won their fifth consecutive Midwest Conference championship, continued the team’s 25-game conference win skein, captured the team’s first sectional championship since 2018, and earned the program’s first-ever regional championship and an appearance in the Semi-State contest.
“These girls have accomplished a lot. I am so proud of them. They’ve overcome so much adversity,” said a dejected North White coach, Bryan Heimlich.
And like they’ve done so many times during the season, those expectations were about to be exceeded again – if only for a brief moment.
The Vikings were troubled in setting up their offense and spreading the ball around to their teammates, mainly due to LCC’s constant pressure defense and quickness. Even the smallest of dribbling lanes were hard to come by, forcing North White to get out of numerous double-teams by dishing the ball.
LCC was ready for that, too, stepping in front of those passes and returning them to the other end of the floor for easy buckets.
Central Catholic had built a 26-12 lead by the time the first eight minutes had expired.
“I knew their quickness was going to be a problem for us,” Heimlich said. “We just had to get used to it.”
The second quarter was a different story as the Vikings managed a comeback that, at the time, still seemed improbable.
North White managed to outscore the Knights, 15-9, to close the halftime gap to 35-27 — thanks to four points each from Conn and Tessa Robertson, two points apiece from Cosgray and Lauren Annis, and a much-needed 3-pointer from Abigale Spry.
North White’s defense also tightened – significantly – allowing Lafayette Central Catholic’s 5-foot-7 guard, Karsyn Cherry, to zero second-quarter points after the senior used the glass early and often for 12 in the opening period.
“We thought if we could get (Central Catholic) into a halfcourt game, then we had an advantage,” Heimlich said. “We just couldn’t get it there enough times.”
Third quarter? It was much of the same as each team matched the other and went to the final quarter still separated by eight points — 45-37.
The first 4:02 of the fourth quarter belonged to North White’s defense as it managed to keep LCC scoreless while the Vikings’ offense slowly marched it way to the lead. Three-of-four three shooting between Cosgray (2 for 2) and Annis (1 for 2), a basket by Robertson and two buckets from Conn pulled the North White train head by one with 3:58 left.
Then the roles reversed as the Knights closed it out with its 7-0 run – meshing 5 of 9 from the charity stripe and layup from Cherry.
“They knocked down free throws,” Heimlich said of LCC. “Give them credit. They took advantage of a couple of turnovers at the end and, I mean, that was the game.”
North White finished by hitting 19 of 42 shots from the floor (45.2%), 4 of 5 from the freebie line (80%) and 4 of 11 from 3-point land (36.4%).
Central Catholic was 20 of 42 from the field (47.6%), 10 of 19 from the charity line (52.6%) and 2 of 11 from beyond the arc (18.2%).
North White held a 30-19 rebounding advantage but committed 19 turnovers vs. LCC’s 10 miscues.
Robertson led the Vikings with 12 points and six rebounds, Conn scored nine points and grabbed 12 boards, Cosgray meshed nine points, and Annis dropped in eight points and dished out four assists.
Cherry led all scorers with 20 points, eight rebounds and nine steals for state championship-bound LCC, while Tori Thompson scored 16 points and Carley Barrett added 10 points and five rebounds.
“Cherry is quick. She’s fast,” Heimlich said. “She was a big difference in that ballgame.”
Seniors ending their prep basketball careers were Conn, Annis, Cosgray, Riley Carter, Camryn Scott and Lynzi Heimlich, who didn’t play basketball because of a leg injury she suffered during the volleyball season.
Central Catholic (25-4) advances to the Class 1A state title game in Indianapolis against Tecumseh (20-8), which was a 54-42 winner over Waldron in the other state semifinal game.
North White finishes the 2021-22 campaign with a 21-7 overall record.