MONON — Although North White had already wrapped up the Midwest Conference championship, they wanted just a little bit more.
The Vikings wants to go undefeated in conference play.
Mission accomplished.
Hunter Pogue scored 19 points and dished out four assists, Bentley Buschman drained 17 points, and Nate Miller meshed 14 points and grabbed six boards as the Vikings beat Frontier, 75-39.
“Winning conference is a great feeling for the whole team.” North White coach Matt Sipkema said. “I am happy for the boys who came in daily and worked hard to achieve this goal.”
Frontier had a slow start, letting the Vikings score almost 20 straight without an answer. They held Frontier to four points the whole first quarter.
The Vikings build a 45-15 lead at one point, allowing the Vikings to play their seniors that they honored in between games: Clayton Reeves, Hunter Pogue, Bentley Buschman, Caleb Orr, Dane Hood, Nate Miller and Jeffery Stevens.
North White let up off the gas in the second half to avoid scoring 100 on the Falcons.
“They can enjoy it for a moment, but come tomorrow it's all about sectionals," Sipkema said. "We came up one point short last year, and that has stayed with us all year.”
North White will play Caston in the first round of sectionals March 1 at Tri-County High School. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.