North White went 2-0 over 72 hours, sweeping both West Central and Faith Christian.
The Viking s (14-8, 1-2 Midwest Conference) bested West Central, 29-27, 25-12, 25-19, Tuesday in Francesville and topped Faith Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23, on Thursday in Lafayette.
Lynzi Heimlich totaled 30 kills, 18 blocks, and 32 assists. Kinsey Westerhouse added 17 kills, four aces, three blocks and 28 assists. Taylor VanWinkle chipped in six kills and three blocks and Caitlyn Conn dropped seven aces.
Twin Lakes goes 1-1 over 24 hours
The Indians (2-13) claimed their second win of the year with a 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 victory over West Central on Monday. They followed it up with a 25-11, 16-25, 25-18, 27-29, 15-7 loss to Delphi on Tuesday.
Regan Franscoviak totaled 16 kills, four aces and 1.5 blocks, and Sadie Gritten added 15 kills and four aces. Avery Darlin contributed six aces and Emma Need logged 51 assists.
Frontier drops a pair of matches
The Falcons (14-8) fell to West Lafayette, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, on Monday and Pioneer, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24, on Thursday.
Emma Segal put together 20 kills and two aces, while Olivia Newcom contributed 11 kills, an ace and 1.5 blocks. Alexis Johnson added nine kills and a block and Emily Bell chipped in four aces and 51 assists. The freshman setter has 600 assists on the season.
Soccer
North White boys end regular
w season with a loss
The Vikings (13-3) lost to West Lafayette, 4-1, on Thursday. Juan Mata Pecina scored North White’s only goal in the second half. Auner Ramirez picked up an assist. Diego Maravilla made 18 saves.
North White faces Rossville in the Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional opening round at 5 p.m. Monday.
Twin Lakes girls drop final two regular-season games
The Indians (3-8) ended the season with a 4-0 loss to Faith Christian on Tuesday and a 3-2 loss at Rochester on Thursday. No statistics were available as of press time. Twin Lakes faces West Lafayette at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Kankakee Valley Sectional semifinals.