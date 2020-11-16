MONON — North White handed out awards for its 2020 season last week.
Winners included Rylie Carter (Serving Award), Caitlyn Conn (Academic All-Midwest Conference, First Team All-Midwest Conference, Hustle Award), Lynzi Heimlich (Academic All-Midwest Conference, First Team All-Midwest Conference, Coaches Award), Callie Hunt (Hustle Award), Rylee Jeffrey (Mental Attitude), Ashley Williams (Academic All-Midwest Conference, Mental Attitude Award, IHSVCA Academic All-State) and Kinsey Westerhouse (Academic All-Midwest Conference, Most Improved, Honorable Mention All-Midwest Conference, and IHSVCA Academic All-State).