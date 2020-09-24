There were sparks of great play from Twin Lakes.
North White’s consistency was just too much to overcome.
The Vikings won their second match in consecutive nights Wednesday, sweeping the Indians, 26-17, 25-15, 25-19. Twin Lakes (1-12) was coming off its second match in two days as well.
North White (6-5) broke .500 for the first time since August 15.
“A win’s a win,” North White head coach Teresa McIntire said. “I think we played pretty well (in) the second set. … It was trying to play up to our potential a little bit. At times we did that, and at times, you know, we played down a little bit.”
Twin Lakes head coach Anissa Need noted her team had “little flashes” of great play Tuesday.
“Consistency is our problem this year,” Need said. “We’ve had the goal to get to fifteen points three sets in a row, and tonight we established that. We met that goal, but didn’t get our goal to reach a fourth set.”
The host had a shot at extending the set in the final frame. Twin Lakes rallied from a 6-2 deficit to knot the game at 6 on a Vikings error, and took a 7-6 edge on another North White miscue. Regan Franscoviak’s ace pushed the lead to a pair of points, and it later reached two again (10-8) on a Vikings hitting error.
Then Taylor VanWinkle lit the fuse.
North White’s sophomore outside hitter posted five of her seven kills over the next 11 points to help swing the deficit into a 17-12 advantage. She scored a pair of kills to even the score (10-10), put down another one for a 12-10 lead and dropped two consecutive for a 17-12 edge.
“Coach told us we needed leadership, and to keep our heads up,” VanWinkle said of the slump. “I just did my part and everyone else put everything together. And it worked.”
Caitlyn Conn’s ace gave the visitors’ a six-point lead, but it was whittled to 18-15 on an Irzarie Metcalf ace and 18-16 on a North White passing error. Later, Sadie Gritten’s kill kept the deficit at three points (21-18), and Emma Need’s ace thinned it to two (21-19).
A pair of Indians’ errors, however, gave the Vikings a little more breathing room. They finished the sweep off a Lynzi Heimlich kill and Kinsey Westerhouse ace.
“We played OK,” VanWinkle said. “We started off a little rough, but in the end we finished what we had to do.”
North White led the opening set 20-9 at one point before holding off a small charge, then repeated the feat in the second set. The Vikings led 13-4, but the Indians pulled off a furious rally to close within 15-11 on a Gritten kill. A handful of errors by the hosts gave North White another comfortable margin (19-11), and the Vikings closed the second set on a 4-0 run.
“We tend to sometimes just let things happen instead of going out and making things happen,” McIntire said of Tuesday’s ebbs. “We have to have the mentality of, when we’re up, we have to go out and bury a team.”
Heimlich posted 17 kills, 11 assists and seven blocks, while Westerhouse contributed nine, 11 and four, respectively. She also garnered five aces.
Conn earned four aces and Heimlich chipped in three.
Twin Lakes statistics were not available.
“We just have to find that consistency,” Need said. “Between injuries and the shutdown, we’re just trying to get some momentum back.”