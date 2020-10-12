OXFORD — An incredible day had a somewhat muted tone.
Perhaps the wind made everyone weary. Perhaps a sectional soccer championship match weighed on three of the seven boys runners.
Or perhaps because head coach Ashley Culross was one of the only Vikings around to hear Saturday’s results at the Benton Central Sectional’s conclusion.
The Vikings boys — led by seasonal multi-sport athletes in Dominick Hernandez, Juan Mata Pecina and Jesus Mata Pecina — qualified an entire team for the regional competition for the first time in 11 years.
In addition, North White’s two girls runners — Olivia Allen and Hannah Cosgray — both advanced to the Harrison Regional.
“As a team we did pretty good, we did well,” Hernandez said later Saturday in Lafayette. “We haven’t moved on as a team in over a decade, so it’s exciting for us.”
Hernandez placed eighth in 18 minutes, 24 seconds. Juan placed 11th in 18:43, and Jesus was 19th in 19:13.
Dane Hood (25th, 19:39) and Eli Stearns (39th, 21:00) closed the team scoring. Kevin Dahlenburg (49th, 22:47) and Emmanuel Grajales Rosas (55th, 24:48) were the sixth and seventh runners.
For Hernandez, it was a long time coming. The senior ran with Riley Carlson his first two years in high school, and the team was three points off of qualifying in 2019.
North White beat Fountain Central by six points for fourth.
“It’s the first time it’s happened in several years, and I’m really proud of the guys for getting there as a team,” Culross said. “That was our goal from day one.”
Cosgray (16th, 23:13) and Allen (35th, 25:44) have run together for the better part of the past three seasons, and advance to the regional for the second straight year. Allen held on to claim one of the last couple spots despite a nagging injury that saw Culross aiding her off the track.
“It is exciting that the girls got to move on as individuals,” Hernandez said. “That’s pretty cool.”