North White posted 28 points in the first quarter and saw Olivia Allen and Lynzi Heimlich net 14 points apiece in a season-opening 55-24 win against North Miami in Denver.
The Vikings held the Warriors to single digits in each frame, with less than nine points in three of the four quarters. North White collected 18 steals, with five from Allen and four from Heimlich. The Vikings also grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, and 31 total, to help offset 38 percent shooting from the field and 59 percent from the line.
Hannah Cosgray chipped in seven points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Abigale Spry added seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.