MONON — Teresa McIntire’s North White volleyball program has an idea of what it is at this point of a truncated, strange season.
Pioneer showed the Vikings what they aspire to be.
The Panthers rolled into and out of Monon on Thursday with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 victory. Despite the relative closeness of each set, McIntire felt Pioneer was flat-out better than her team that night.
“They’re a little bit out of our league, I think,” she said. “Being (a regional finalist) and pretty much having everybody back, it’s tough to play against somebody like that. We need to have … our players need to be stepping up who are supposed to be stepping up, and that’s not happening right now. We’ll get better though.”
Pioneer head coach Rod Nies’ program reached its eighth consecutive win. He felt the Vikings (3-5) challenged his team at times. He also noted the Panthers (12-2) might have found their correct chemistry after losing a handful from last season’s Culver Regional finalist squad.
“We’ve been manipulating the lineups here the first half of the season and we’ve kind of settled in on what we want to achieve, and the players and positions we think they need to be playing in,” he said.
Each set was nearly identical. Pioneer would use a run to gain a sizable lead early, then North White would clamber back within a handful. Another Panthers offensive barrage — usually, a run between three to five points — gave Nies’ team an insurmountable advantage.
“We played really well tonight,” he said. “Our ball control, our passing, that first contact was really good.”
Added McIntire, “They could set the ball anywhere they wanted to and we really only have a couple blockers. They’re just good. You can set it anywhere they want and it’s there.”
In the first frame, Pioneer led 12-3 before McIntire’s squad scored eight of the next 10 points. The Panthers collected four points in a row off two kills, an ace and a hitting error to claim momentum again (18-11), and the Vikings never got closer than five (20-15, 22-17) after that.
In the second, Pioneer’s 3-1 edge became a 10-1 lead. North White closed within 14-8, and later 19-14 on a back-row kill from Caitlyn Conn. The Panthers, however, rode a 6-1 run to close the set.
The Vikings trailed just 3-2 in the third on Lynzi Heimlich’s kill, but Madison Blickenstaff’s block on Heimlich’s next kill attempt began a 6-0 spurt for the Panthers. Kinsey Westerhouse’s kill pulled the home team within 14-9, but then it gave up nine consecutive points.
Blickenstaff led Pioneer, collecting at least 12 of its 35 kills and two blocks. Mackenzie Robinson dropped in three aces while Olivia Brooke and Mackenzie Walker added two apiece.
Westerhouse picked up five of North White’s 12 kills, with Heimlich adding three in her first match back from a concussion. The junior chipped in one ace, one block and a pair of assists. Conn contributed an ace and a team-high 13 digs.