MONON — Jeremy Boszor and Gil Alvarez walked leisurely off the pitch roughly a half-hour after North White and Covington squared off Thursday.
The pair was quiet as it headed off the field. Then the silence broke: “That had the feel of a sectional game.”
“Yes, it did.”
Behind a hat trick from senior forward Auner Ramirez and 14 saves from classmate and goalkeeper Diego Maravilla, North White topped Covington, 3-2, in a matchup of two Indiana High School Coaches Association Class 1A ranked teams. North White is No. 13 and Covington is No. 19.
“To switch gears to have to play a team that is ranked, it was like ‘Oh my gosh,’” Boszor said. “This tells us what we’re made of.”
The Trojans were a late schedule substitution; the Vikings were supposed to play Benton Central but it was called off late last week.
Covington and the Bison were supposed to play on Tuesday, as well. The Trojans faced Twin Lakes.
The Trojans came in with height and size to perhaps offset the Vikings’ speed — but Covington (9-2) hadn’t seen speed as plentiful as North White offered, according to several onlookers.
“They’re tall, but we had speed,” junior midfielder Kevin Garcia said. “We have some players that you can’t catch them. They played corners (kicks) and (balls in the air), but we have touch.”
The Trojans had one late, last chance to earn a draw. A one-v-one situation opened as the clock crept under 1 minute, 30 seconds, and Maravilla shifted from field general giving instruction to literal last line of defense.
The shot came and he reacted quickly. Maravilla punched the ball upward, then leapt into the air to snatch the earthbound sphere as the clock broke one minute. Fifty-something seconds later, the horn went off.
“I didn’t think too much about it,” Maravilla said. “Just focus on making the save, honestly.”
Moving the ball quicker — via shorter passes or release within seconds of a touch — is something Boszor and Alvarez have asked of the Vikings (10-2) most of the season. On Thursday, they saw a symphony play.
“We’ve been working toward that all year; we’ve had struggles with ball control in the past,” Boszor said. “They did a great job. They put together a good game, and we’ve wanted this type of performance from them for a while.”
North White cracked the scoreboard in the 25th minute. After a sequence in which four or five different players tried to corral a ball pinging around the Covington goalbox, including Trojans goalie Jack Stewart, Ramirez found himself with the ball and an open goal. He put forth a weird shot, but it found its way into the net before Stewart recovered.
The Trojans equalized in the 47th when Rico Mandolini put a penalty kick past Maravilla, but North White swung the scoreline 12 minutes later.
Ramirez struck the ball low from the left side roughly nine yards out, and it flew into the right side of the net for a 2-1 lead. On the reset, the Vikings took control of the ball on a turnover and pushed up again.
Ramirez put on a shot from the left side again, this time from just inside the 18-yard marker. The lofted ball dropped in past Stewart as Ramirez just shrugged, and the advantage was 3-1.
“The game is not all about speed. You have to outsmart the other players, you know?” Ramirez said. “Think of a way — ‘How can I get past them without being faster?’ You have to figure out how to get the ball through (the defense) and into the net.”
Covington found a response in the next minute as Logan Pinkerton headed in a cross from Mandolini off a free kick. The tally closed the gap and set the tone for the match’s final 20 minutes.
North White continued to push the pace when it had an opportunity, but also turned up the defensive. Garcia spent the first 60 minutes as an attacking midfielder, but dropped into a defensive role in the final 20 minutes.
“I stayed back because I needed to help the defense,” he said. “We had to play harder. Never stop chasing the ball, and play like a team.”
Others tracked back as well, and got into passing lanes or just dropped into the defensive third. It gave defenders such as Jason Hernandez, Logan Manns and Pablo Ramirez, who played high and tight most of the contest, an opportunity to squeeze that much more.
“Our defense is a bit young, but they’ve held strong all year round,” Maravilla said. “People have been switching in and out, and whoever comes in does a great job of filling in.”
Boszor noted his team has given up just 12 goals, and allowed six of those in just three games (two 3-2 wins and a 4-2 loss). North White has five shutouts.
“They have been a strong point for us all season long,” he added. “They don’t get a lot of praise, but I definitely expect that from them.”