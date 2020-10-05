Monday night in Lafayette, last-second was never more appropriate.
North White's Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional semifinal ended with Andie Menjivar scoring the game-winner with 1.5 seconds on the clock as the Vikings beat Rossville, 1-0, to advance to Wednesday's sectional semifinal against Carroll.
"Relief," was head coach Jeremy Boszor's immediate feeling, he said during the bus ride home. "I had a bad feeling about this game from the beginning of the day, and I don't know why."
Auner Ramirez was credited with the assist. North White (14-3) beat the Hornets 4-0 earlier in the season, and Rossville responded Monday by packing its side of the field with between nine and all 11 players, according to Boszor.
"We just didn't have the openings because of that. We took plenty of shots, controlled the ball most of the time. We just couldn't connect with anything."
The Vikings got their fair share of shots in - 20 on goal, to be exact - but none went through until nearly the final whistle.
"I was more thinking along the lines of penalty kicks," the coach said of his late-match feelings. "That was my focus. I thought, 'Don't let this go to penalty kicks. We've played too good of a game ... it would be a shame if it went to penalty kicks, and we lost."
Diego Maravilla made five saves. Carroll and North White faced off earlier this season, with the Cougars winning, 1-0. Maravilla made nine saves that night.