WOLCOTT — Two looks defined North White’s race day Tuesday.
One was the hunger in senior Dominick Hernandez’s eyes as he grasped the Tri-County Invitational trophy Tuesday evening.
The other was the — excitement or terror, make a pick — in Juan Mata Pecina’s eyes as Hernandez and older brother Jesus Mata Pecina picked the sophomore up and put them on their shoulders after North White topped Midwest Conference foe Frontier, 41-62, for the win.
Host Tri-County was seventh with 145 points.
“We tried our hardest,” Juan said after placing second and watching his scoring teammates all place in the top-15. “I wasn’t going to let Frontier beat us again. I wasn’t going to let that happen.”
Added head coach Ashley Culross, “Really, I’m speechless. I’m just glad it happened again, because based off Saturday and West Central, I knew we were so close. To finally see them pull it off again because I know they are able to, it’s really exciting.”
Frontier beat North White on Saturday, using a sixth-runner tiebreaker to edge the Vikings for the Benton Central Super 8 Invitational title. The top three runners from each school — Hernandez and both Mata Pecinas for North White and Chase Harner, Thomas Tullius and Arthur Zarse for the Falcons — all placed in the top eight. Juan Mata Pecina placed second (17 minutes, 53.4 seconds), outkicking Tullis (third, 17:56.6) and Zarse (fourth, 17:57.8). Hernandez (fifth, 1807.6) closed out the field’s top 5.
The Vikings led, 14-15, as Jesus Mata Pecina (seventh, 18:43.4) edged Chase Harner (eighth, 18:48.0). North White’s Dane Hood and Eli Stearns pushed the Vikings over the edge, placing 13th and 14th, respectively, with a three-second pack time. North White’s full pack time was 1:39, boosted by Stearns cutting more than a minute from Saturday’s time.
“Good job to Eli, he kicked it up,” Hernandez said. “He dropped (a lot of time) from last Saturday, which helped us a lot. We got fewer points because of that. And Jesus and Dane — Jesus just kicks it, you know? Real proud of him. It’s only his second year and he’s out here doing pretty well. He pushes Dane, and Dane pushes Eli. We all try to work together.”
Kevin Dahlenburg and Emmanuel Grajales Rosas were the sixth and seventh runners, placing 43rd and 45th.
“The rest of the boys did exactly what they needed to do,” Culross said. “I would have liked to see another championship for Juan or a championship for Dominick, but we got the overall win. That’s what matters — work as a team.”
Hernandez took an early turn Saturday and lost time and placement because of it. He was “frustrated” because of that, especially with how the race turned out. Tuesday provided a bit of short-term redemption, for him and the team.
“I think that’s what we looked at it (as),” he said. “We came in today with a mindset of ‘Frontier beat us Saturday, so we’re not going to let that happen.’”
Frontier’s Eli Mathew and Nathan Fleury placed 21st and 26th, respectively, to round out their scoring. Brody Dondlinger (34th) and Sawyer Richter (39th) gave the Falcons all seven runners in the top 40.
“We have a lot of work to do, and we have to follow our race plan,” head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny said. “We had a plan we talked about, and it was not followed. But it happens sometimes.”
Zarse ran a career PR, with a 5:48 pace time that matched Tullius.
Tri-County’s Justin Kilmer placed 12th in 19:23.9 to lead the Cavaliers.
“We’re a pretty young team, boys and girls,” head coach Ryan Harrington said. “We had lots of PRs, thought, especially on the boys side.
“The conference is really strong this year, that’s for sure. And we’re on the outside looking in as far as competing, but that’s not a bad thing. We had a lot of PRs, and we’re two weeks away from conference. That’s kinda where we want to be.”
Culver-Pekny’s girls scored 39 points to place second to Benton Central, with all five scorers in the top 15. Emma Blissett placed third (21:37.5) and Courtney Gutwein was fifth (22:34.9), and Emma Dold pushed into the fifth runner’s spot with a PR of 25:11.5 to place 15th — 12th for scoring purposes.
“Emma Dold ran her best race of the season, and she did awesome,” Culver-Pekny said. “She hadn’t been running really well, and she took off three minutes from her time. That was a big reason we did so well.”
North White’s Hannah Cosgray (seventh, 23:31.6) and Olivia Allen (11th, 24:44.8) were also in the top 12. Tri-County’s Amalee Scheitlin was 16th (13th for team scoring) to lead the Cavaliers.
All three coaches mused the conference meet, set for Oct. 3 in Francesville, will be intriguing.
“We know South Newton and Frontier are going to be there to challenge us,” Hernandez said.