LAFAYETTE — Later that night, he gave a small shrug. It mirrored the one his classmate gave earlier that afternoon.
North White seniors Olivia Allen and Dominick Hernandez ended their cross-country careers Saturday at the Harrison Regional. Allen placed 72nd in 25 minutes, 16.5 seconds and closed her career as a four-time regional participant.
“My goal was to make it to the regional all four years, and I did that.” She said. “I’m pretty proud of myself for that.
“We’ve always had to try our best and get our best times. I think we did pretty good for that.”
The ‘we’ she referred to was junior Hannah Cosgray, who has run with Allen for three seasons as the Vikings’ team core. During Allen’s sophomore year and Cosgray’s freshman, North White had four runners. It was down to three last season.
“Me and Hannah have been running buddies for the past three years,” Allen said. “We push each other, or we try to.”
Cosgray placed 48th (22:21.4). She was a second ahead of Twin Lakes’ Ava Kaufmann, replicating their Benton Central Sectional finish.
“I think it was a good day to get a good time. Nice weather, too,” Cosgray said. “The course isn’t the easiest, but you just act like the hills are flat.”
Cosgray and head coach Ashley Culross made eye contact around the 20mile mark, a point where Cosgray was not among the top 50 and behind multiple county foes. Culross called for her to move faster, and Cosgray gave an eye roll.
But she also sped up.
“Girls that normally don’t beat me were ahead of me, and I wanted to get a PR. And I did, pretty easily,” Cosgray said. “I wasn’t where I needed to be at the 2-mile. I made my last mile faster.”
Hernandez was three seconds behind Benton Central’s Harrison Wealing and missed out on qualifying by that margin.
“I’m a little disappointed, because I thought I would make it,” He said.
“I mean there’s nothing I can do about it. I ran my hardest, and it was a tough course.
“I had a great four years; I wouldn’t take back anything I did. That’s the way life goes — you never get everything you want.”
The Vikings scored 192 points to place seventh out of eight teams, 12 points ahead of Twin Lakes.
Juan Mata Pecina placed 39th in 18:07.9, and Jesus Mata Pecina was 50th (18:39.7). Dane Hood (61, 19:17.1), Eli Stearns (72, 20:25), Kevin Dahlenburg (76, 22:40.6) and Emmanuel Grajales Rosas (77, 23:02.4) rounded out the scoring.
“I know this team is going to do great things in the future,” Hernandez said of a team that grew from just him and Riley Carlson four years ago. “There are not many people who were runners at the time (I came in), and I’m glad I helped bring something back to our school. I hope it continues to be something that thrives.”