The Vikings battled hard Saturday, but lost some very close duals. The new guys are on the mat learning, and the experienced guys are on the mat pinning.
Congratulations to Sol, Destiny, and Jose on winning their first high school varsity matches.
The Vikings battled hard Saturday, but lost some very close duals. The new guys are on the mat learning, and the experienced guys are on the mat pinning.
Congratulations to Sol, Destiny, and Jose on winning their first high school varsity matches.
Individual results:
Sol Siburcrist: 5-0
Liam Siburcrist: 5-0
Eli Quasebarth: 5-0
Selvin Portillo: 5-0
Destiny Spear: 4-1
