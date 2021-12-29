MONTICELLO – Clinton Prairie, Mt. Vernon, North White and Twin Lakes each scored opening night wins in the annual Lady Indians Basketball 2021 Holiday Tournament.
In games played Dec. 28, Clinton Prairie knocked off Logansport, 61-56; Mt. Vernon beat Pioneer, 50-39; North White edged Kankakee Valley, 39-36; and Twin Lakes cruised by Rochester, 57-34.
In Twin Lakes’ win over Rochester, Addison Bowsman scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Addi Ward scored 13 and hauled down five boards. Olivia Nickerson meshed 12 points and Hannah Hodgen dropped in nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Lady Indians.
In North White’s victory over KV, Abigale Spry scored 12 points and had five rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Lady Vikings to the win.
Tessa Robertson also scored 12 points with five rebounds and two assists while Lauren Annis scored nine points for North White.
No individual stats were available for Kankakee Valley, Logansport, Clinton Prairie, Pioneer, Rochester or Mt. Vernon.
In the next and final day (Dec. 29) of the tournament, Clinton Prairie (7-6) will face Mt. Vernon (8-5) at 11 a.m., followed by North White (12-1) vs. Twin Lakes (11-3). The two winners will square off for the championship at 7:30 p.m. while the two losing teams will face off at 6 p.m. for third place.
Winner’s bracket games will be played in the main high school gym. Loser’s bracket games will be played at Staggs Gym at Roosevelt Middle School.
The loser’s bracket games will have Logansport (4-11) against Pioneer (10-3) at 11 a.m., and Kankakee Valley (10-5) vs. Rochester (9-5) at 12:30 p.m. The two losing teams will face off at 4 p.m., followed by the two winning teams from that game set to tip off at 5:30 p.m.